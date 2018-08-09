I asked child development expert and author of the new book The Emotionally Healthy Child, Maureen Healy, when whining is appropriate. And when it's not, what can we parents do about it? Healy tells Romper in a phone interview that whining in children ages 0 to 4 years old is "developmentally appropriate and is expected." While the noise "is not pleasant," children under 4 years old lack the communication skills to be able to express themselves without becoming emotional when they're upset — which to us, sounds like whining.

Children 4 to 7 years old can begin learning communication skills and understand how to "let go" when it's time instead of persisting. The bright side, Healy says, is a child who demonstrates perseverance, which is a trait you can redirect in a way that can better serve them. But if your child still has a whining problem at the age of 7 or older, it's time to address some other issues before they begin to feel the social consequences of being labeled a whiner.

Often, the child has learned the behavior from a sibling, peer, or by reinforcement from an adult — yes, we as adults just want it to stop so we give in to find some relief. (We've all done it so don't feel bad.) But Healy says children who continue to whine do it because, historically, there has been a "pay off, they're getting something out of it." She continues, "kids are smart and they know whining works". Some children can be highly sensitive and feel things deeply. These children are quick to respond, which can trigger whining. If you suspect your child to have a highly sensitive issue, you can visit Healy's website for more information.