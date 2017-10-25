6 Unique 'Harry Potter' Halloween Costumes For Kids So You Can Accio Some Originality

Whether you grew up with Harry Potter and passed your fandom on to your kids or they discovered the books and movies on their own, they might want to take Halloween costume inspiration from the series. It seems every year (particularly since the movies were released), kids dress up like the magical characters, even if there isn't a new book or movie. Rather than dressing as Harry, Ron, Hermione, or Draco for the millionth time, maybe your children want more unique Harry Potter Halloween costumes for kids this year. There are so many characters in each book and movie — the wizarding world is a very complex place — so they don't have to stick to their old standbys.

From Hogwarts professors to classmates, evil villains and international witches and wizards, even to magical animals, ghosts, important inanimate objects, and the like, the options for a Harry Potter-inspired costume are, to be honest, nearly endless. The most difficult part for many of these costumes is finding just the right items to pull the costume together. While you're over dressing up as The Boy Who Lived, you don't really want everyone to think you're just wearing a normal outfit while out trick-or-treating, not after all the time and effort you put into it. When in doubt, add a wand. It'll answer a lot of the potential questions, while also ensuring that your out-of-the-ordinary Harry Potter costume is your best one yet.

3 Filius Flitwick PicMonkey Professor Filius Flitwick is the Charms professor at Hogwarts and teaches Harry, Ron, Hermione, and others how to perform spells. Dressing up as him for Halloween, however, will likely take a little bit of skill. I'd recommend DIY-ing a green velvet cloak ($7 per yard, Etsy) like the one he wears, as I had a hard time finding them available for sale. Add a green pointy hat like this one ($45, Etsy) and make sure they're wearing a white button-down shirt ($10, The Children's Place) underneath.

4 Narcissa Malfoy PicMonkey Narcissa Malfoy, the impeccably dressed, yet fairly evil mother of Harry, Ron, and Hermione's nemesis, Draco, is another good alternative Harry Potter costume. This is an especially good last-minute costume, because if you already have a wool dress ($21, Walmart) and wool coat ($12, Walmart), all you really need is the wand ($8, Spirit Halloween). To make sure they're unmistakably Narcissa, (temporarily) dye their hair to resemble her two-toned dark and bleached-blonde look.

5 Sybill Trelawney PicMonkey Sybill Trelawney, played by global treasure Emma Thompson, is only really in the beginning of the series, but makes a somewhat lasting impression. To dress up as Sybill, you'll need a patterned scarf ($20, NorthStyle) to tie into a headband, a blouse-y, earth-toned shirt ($15, Target), wide-legged pants ($12, Kohl's), and a pair of round glasses ($26, Zenni Optical). Layer on a ton of long silver necklaces and you have the most comfortable costume on the block.