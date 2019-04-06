Whether you're in the market for your first "personal massager," or are thinking about adding another toy to your nightstand, not all vibrators are created equal. There are lots of factors to consider when you’re choosing the right one for you, whether it’s size, shape, speed, or even price. If you're looking for a more discreet buying option than strolling into your local adult shop, you'll definitely want to check out some of the best reviewed vibrators on Amazon.

Sex toys can be a touchy subject (pun intended) for some, but the use of vibrators is quite common. A study cited by Psychology Today estimated that about half of women had tried one out, either on their own or with a partner. They can be especially helpful for women who have trouble orgasming from vaginal intercourse alone.

For very obvious reasons, vibrators are not exactly the kind of item you can try before you buy, so relying on honest reviews to help find the one that's going to bring you bedroom bliss is key. After sifting through tons of feedback from Amazon buyers, these are the six models that stood out. Satisfaction may not necessarily be guaranteed, but the odds are definitely in your favor.