If 4/20 is New Years for stoners, then why not celebrate in the chillest way possible — with Netflix, of course. Because let's be real here. Would you want to spend the holiday curled up with anyone else? The answer is no. But since Netflix often changes its streaming lineup, it can be hard finding exactly what you need — especially if you're a little high. So I've rounded up a few weed-themed movies on Netflix to watch on 4/20. And although some of them are a little out there, they are definitely worth the trip.

I just wanted to make a disclaimer and tell you straight up that this isn't a "best movies while you're stoned" list. So it doesn't include those late-night/early morning movies like Hot Fuzz, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, or The Benchwarmers. Nor does it have classic television comedies like Weeds or That 70's Show. While you can definitely go check those titles out on Netflix right now — and I do recommend that you watch them too — this list is compiled of weed-themed films that will open your mind to new adventures. But that doesn't make them any less fun. So in the spirit of 4/20, here are some weed-themed movies to watch on Netflix.

Pineapple Express Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Watching Pineapple Express on 4/20 is probably like watching Elf every Christmas. It has become a staple when it comes to marijuana comedies, and if you've seen it, you know why. Pineapple Express follows Dale (Seth Rogan), who witnesses a murder and drops his joint at the crime scene. As a result, he's forced to flee with his dealer, Saul (James Franco). The duo then face a ton of shenanigans and it's not only a wild ride for the characters, but the audience, too.

Grass Is Greener Netflix on YouTube Naturally, Grass Is Greener makes its Netflix debut on 4/20. Per Netflix, this new documentary directed by Fab 5 Freddy, takes a look at the racially biased history of the war on marijuana. The American hip hop pioneer interviews celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Damian Marley to not only discuss the influence of weed on pop culture, but also the impact of its criminalization on both the black and Latino communities. Grass Is Greener will be one for the books for sure.

Mac & Devin Go to High School Anchor Bay on YouTube Mac & Devin Go to High School is the epitome of a 2012 stoner flick. Starring Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, the film follows two high school students at a school called N. Hale. In the movie, a geeky boy named Devin and a stoner named Mac become friends and Mac introduces Devin to weed for the first time. And thus, their stoner journey begins.

Grass Comedy Dynamics on YouTube Emily C. Chang and Pia Shah star in Grass, a refreshingly different take on stoner comedy in a very male-dominated landscape. The film was shot during a single day at the park and simply follows two women, Cam and Jinky, who are tasked with delivering a backpack of marijuana for Jinky's fiance. The film perfectly captured the different stages people go through while getting high and you'll probably see yourself in their shoes at some point.

Ripped ONE Media on YouTube Did somebody ask for some time travel? If so, Ripped is your film. Starring Faizon love and Russell Peters, this 2017 flick follows two young stoners in 1986 who smoke "top secret" pot that was made by the CIA. Suddenly, the pair wake up in 2016. And no, they're not thirty, flirty, and thriving.