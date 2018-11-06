Let's face it: We've all had our less-than-perfect days as mothers. We've gone without showering, served Cheerios and Tater Tots for lunch, forgotten to sign the class trip permission slip, and looked the other way when the toddler sucked on the pacifier that fell on the dusty floor. But astrologically speaking, there are some women who are more likely than others to be hot-mess moms, based on their zodiac signs.

Each of the 12 zodiac sun signs is associated with specific personality strengths, weaknesses, and quirks, according to astrologers. Some of the signs are thought to have more of a knack for organization and an ability to stay chill than others, which could explain why you always feel like an entry on a Mom Fail list while that woman in your moms' playgroup arrives looking like a catalog picture and bearing a tray of homemade gluten-free, agave-sweetened graham crackers.

Of course, we should remember to be gentle with ourselves when we fall short of maternal perfection, just as it's important to celebrate those #WinningAtMotherhood moments. But when you do have one of those imperfect days, just think about the day you were born and take some comfort in the fact that other moms under your sign are probably going through something very similar.

The Chronically Late Hot Mess Mom: Gemini (May 21-June 20) That mother who just guiltily slipped into her seat 10 minutes after the school play began? Even money says she was born under the sign of the Twins. Geminis are whip-smart and great at communicating, but punctuality isn't exactly their strong suit, according to Mom.me. Twins find it hard to get places on time or stick to deadlines, and even if they write a note reminding them of the day of the show, they're likely to get distracted by something on their way to posting it on the fridge.

The Thrown-Together Hot Mess Mom: Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22) You've got an innate sense of justice and harmony. Neatness and fashion... not so much. Libras are the sloppiest sign of the zodiac, according to Thought Catalog, so you're not one to fuss with an outfit when you're picking up the kids from school or going to a soccer match. Yoga pants, sweatshirts, and slides were practically made for you. And if you notice a missing button or a spit-up stain on your shirt? Oh, well, that's life. Besides, with your Libra indecisiveness, you'd spend too much time deciding which of your other tops to wear.

The Not-A-Morning-Person Hot Mess Mom: Cancer (June 21-Jul 22 Giphy Lots of us aren't exactly early birds, but hell hath no fury like the Cancer mom who hasn't gotten enough z's the night before. According to Zodiac Fire, a sleep-deprived Cancer can stay grouchy all day. So at the school dropoff, don't try to make small talk or ask her to help with the Cub Scout fundraiser. If you don't have a double shot of espresso to offer her, just wave hi and back away slooooooowwwly.

The "Whatevs" Hot Mess Mom: Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) While the rest of us fret about bringing the best treats to the school bake sale, the Aquarius mom grabs the first thing she finds at Safeway... even if it's a container of olive tapenade. We're embarrassed to leave the house on a bad hair day; Aquarius moms tease up their frizz and spritz in some purple hair color. In other words, this is the sign that embraces her quirks, which is pretty cool, when you come right down to it. Still, as Your Tango pointed out, anxiety lies just behind the Aquarius's exterior calm. Offer her a word of kindness every so often; that might just make the difference between having a good day and having a meltdown at the playground.

The Forgetful Hot Mess Mom: Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) Giphy Pisces are the romantic, dreamy, intuitive, and creative souls of the zodiac. Alas, all that daydreaming takes its toll, and the Fish-born are prone to inattentiveness and wandering, according to Your Tango. Zodiac Fire added that Pisces folks also misplace things a lot. So if a Pisces mom is late picking up her child from school, it's probably either because she lost track of time, or because she forgot where she put her car keys.