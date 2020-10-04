60 Weird But Genius Things That Are Selling Out Fast On Amazon

One thing I've learned over the past few years is not to dismiss products that seem utterly weird, because the truth is, I've ended up circling back to a lot of them — many of which you'll find on this list of genius products on Amazon that are selling out fast. Speaking of selling out, that's another thing I've learned: Buy that product ASAP — unless you're willing to patiently await a restock. (I'm certainly not.)

For example, I'm over the moon about this memory foam pillow that's filled with a cooling gel, and if you're a hot sleeper, you'll want to check it out. Not only does it offer comfy support to your neck and head, but the cooling gel counteracts the heat-producing effects of memory foam, so you can get a good night's rest and not wake up in a sweat. Even better, the memory foam is shredded, so you can remove as much as you want to get just the right amount of loft.

I'm also super into this air fryer that creates my favorite crispy foods, but with a lot less oil. (Hello, fries, wings, and egg rolls.) It even comes in a few cute colors, so you can choose one to perfectly match your kitchen. Keep scrolling for an inside look at more genius things that are selling out fast on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Water Flosser That Removes 99.9% Of Plaque Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Amazon | $35 See On Amazon A cordless water flosser is a painless way to improve your dental health. The portable, battery-operated device operates on two pressure settings and effectively removes up to 99.9% of plaque from the mouth and is about 50% more effective than string floss. Simply use it for one minute every day for results that'll make your dentist happy. Bonus: Batteries are included.

2. This Essential Oil Spray That Fights Foot & Shoe Odor Funky Feet Foot Odor Spray Amazon | $10 See On Amazon This foot spray is formulated to fight odors with antimicrobial ingredients that are totally natural, like tea tree, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus essential oils. These oils work together to neutralize any smelliness, while eliminating the germs that cause odor in the first place. Plus, you can spray it in your shoes to keep them smelling fresh, too.

3. The Memory Foam Pillow With A Cooling Gel Effect Qutool Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon | $32 See On Amazon This shredded memory foam pillow uses temperature-regulating gel to keep you cool while you catch up on some rest (because no one likes overheating in the middle of the night). You can also adjust the height of the pillow by adding or removing as much filling as you like. The bamboo cover is soft, breathable, and best of all — eco-friendly.

4. This Bag Holder That Hangs Over Your Cupboard Door DecoBros Over The Cabinet Door Bag Holder Amazon | $15 See On Amazon If you're looking for the perfect spot to store your reusable or plastic shopping bags, look no further than this over-the-door bag holder that can be hung right over the cabinet door (so that the holder's on the inside and out of the way) or mounted directly to the wall. The holder can store up to 60 bags and has foam backing to protect against damage.

5. The Brush-On Sunscreen That Kids Will Love BOB KIDS Brush On Sunscreen Amazon | $25 See On Amazon This hypoallergenic brush-on sunscreen is paraben-free, vegan, and formulated without the use of oxybenzone and octinoxate — ingredients that may disrupt coral reefs. The powder formula can be brushed onto the skin for easy, residue-free application, and it provides waterproof protection for up to 80 minutes.

6. A Spray That Removes Stubborn Stains — Including Wine Chateau Spill Wine Stain Remover (2-Pack) Amazon | $15 See On Amazon If you've ever experienced the horror of spilling red wine on your couch, you know just how precarious the situation can be. This stain remover is specifically designed for situations just like that, but the formula is also effective on all kinds of other stains: ketchup, grass, blood, pet accidents, and more. And I mean — who can resist the clever mini wine bottle packaging?

7. A Charging Dock For All Your Devices Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon | $40 See On Amazon Reviewers have hailed the neat and compact design of this charging dock that eliminates wire clutter and organizes all your smart devices while they charge. It has space for up to six phones and/or tablets, and the six included cables make it easy to power up each one. This option is only compatible with Apple products, but you can also opt for an Android charging dock or one with a mix of cables.

8. A Forehead Thermometer That Makes It Easy To Take Temperatures iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon | $40 See On Amazon It can be a challenge to get your little one to sit still long enough to get an accurate temperature reading, but this no-touch forehead thermometer makes that a hassle of the past. It's designed with three ultra-powerful sensors that quickly deliver a temperature reading in as little as one second, and it's totally silent, so you won't wake up a soundly sleeping child.

9. These Bamboo Charcoal Puffs That Are Actually Eco-Friendly WhaleLife Bamboo Charcoal Shower Puffs (4-Pack) Amazon | $6 See On Amazon These loofahs are infused with skin-purifying natural bamboo charcoal that requires 20% less body soap to foam. The pack includes four soft and fluffy puffs that gently exfoliate even the most sensitive skin, and reviewers praise their durability and resistance to unraveling. Choose from black, pink, and white.

10. A Cult-Favorite Card Game That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Switch things up during your next game night with Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, which has earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. You repeat the words "taco, cat, goat, cheese, pizza" while each player places an icon card on the stack. If the icon matches the word that was just said, all players must slap the pile with their hand. The last one to do so takes the has to take the entire stack. The goal: Be the first to get rid of all your cards. The cult-favorite game is quick, hilarious, and perfect for players of all ages.

11. This Organizer That Will Help Keep Your Car Clean High Road Car Seat Organizer Amazon | $30 See On Amazon Keep all your road trip essentials within arm’s reach with this front seat organizer that has a total of 16 storage compartments, including a tissue dispenser, eight outside mesh pockets, and a front compartment with adjustable dividers. It's made from heavy-duty polyester with a rubberized bottom to keep it from sliding around.

12. An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Can Be Used In Your Car Vyaime USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon | $19 See On Amazon This sleek and compact essential oil diffuser will fill your car with the delightful scents and help calm and focus you on long drives . The portable, USB-powered diffuser is small enough to fit into a car cup holder and has two modes: intermittent and continuous misting. It works for up to seven hours and can be used in your home or office too.

13. This Compact Air Fryer That Will Change The Way You Cook Dash Compact Air Fryer Amazon | $45 See On Amazon Without taking up a bunch of counter space, this compact air fryer will change the way you cook your favorite fried foods. Thanks to "air crisp" technology, it can help reduce added fat by up to 70 or 80% — and get this — none of that crispiness or rich flavor you love will be lost in the process.

14. The Car Trash Bin That's Waterproof To Guard Against Leaks Ryhpez Car Trash Can Amazon | $14 See On Amazon As simple as it seems, this car trash can has been a game changer for me. It provides a convenient and easy-to-access spot to toss all the garbage that can accumulate in vehicles, and it has a durable, waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks. The exterior mesh pockets offer additional storage, and it collapses when it's not in use.

15. A Pet Hair Remover That Won't Damage Delicate Surfaces Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Remover Amazon | $12 See On Amazon Even the most stubborn pet hair doesn't stand a chance with this Lilly Brush fur remover. The detailer is effective at gently removing hair from carpet and upholstery, without damaging any delicate surfaces like wood or chrome. It's sturdy, reusable, and can be cleaned with mild soap and water.

16. This Car Lumbar Cushion That Helps Alleviate Back Pain Dreamer Car Lumbar Support Amazon | $30 See On Amazon If you find yourself with a sore back after a day of driving, you'll love this lumbar support cushion for your car. Made with supportive memory foam, the ergonomically-designed cushion molds to your lower back where it offers support and helps improve posture. Plus, the adjustable straps loop around the car seat to keep it securely in place.

17. A Collapsible Organizer That's Perfect For Your Trunk Drive Auto Products Trunk Organizer Amazon | $24 See On Amazon If your trunk is packed with a first aid kit, beach gear, and road trip entertainment for the kids, this car trunk organizer can help keep things tidy. The adjustable compartments keep everything organized and upright, and the hooks attach to your trunk to keep it firmly in place. And when it's time to haul suitcases or other large items, the organizer collapses flat, so you can push it out of the way.

18. An Adjustable Gooseneck Phone Holder For Hands-Free Use B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon | $22 See On Amazon Ever find yourself having to constantly switch between cooking and adjusting your phone to the right angle so you're able to read a recipe? Same. This phone holder is here to save you from that thankless task. It features a flexible goose neck and 360-degree rotation clip, so you can angle your phone to get the best view. Use it for FaceTime and watching videos too.

19. A Bamboo Cutting Board With Color-Coded Mats To Prevent Cross-Contamination Seville Classics Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon | $29 See On Amazon A bamboo cutting board that looks good enough to use as a cheese platter? Count me in. Even better, this sustainable hardwood board comes equipped with seven color-coded mats that indicate use for cheese, poultry, fish, and more, so you can prevent cross-contamination while you chop, dice, and slice.

20. A Heated Blanket That Plugs Into Your Car's Power Source Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon | $23 See On Amazon When the temperatures dips below freezing, it can take a minute (or 15) before the car heater really gets going. Get some backup help with this car electric blanket. The checkered fleece throw plugs directly into the outlet of any vehicle, so you can stay toasty on your morning or evening commute. Choose from six colors.

21. The Compact Rice Cooker That's Easy To Use Dash Mini Rice Cooker Amazon | $20 See On Amazon The Dash mini cooker does a lot more than prepare delicious batches of rice. It can also be used to cook oatmeal, stew, and soups to perfection. The 2-cup capacity cooker has two simple-to-use settings: "cook", which prepares food in as little as 20 minutes, and "warm" which ensures it doesn't go cold shortly thereafter.

22. This Solution That Minimizes Redness & Razor Bumps After Hair Removal Tend Skin Razor Bump Solution Amazon | $15 See On Amazon If you often experience redness and razor bumps after shaving or waxing, this ingrown hair solution can help. Just apply a thin layer after hair removal to keep skin calm and happy, and — if you're waxing — apply it before to ease the sting and tension of the pull.

23. A S'mores Maker That'll Make You Feel Like A Kid Again Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Cue the nostalgia: This electric s'mores maker will all but transport you back to your childhood from the minute you plug it in. You can use the flameless heater indoors to roast marshmallows and melt chocolate before putting them together for a gooey s'more, and the two stainless roasting forks are a big upgrade from wire hangers.

24. The Vacuum Storage Bags That Help You Maximize Space AirBaker Vacuum Storage Bags (7-Pack) Amazon | $13 See On Amazon I think more attention should be paid to vacuum storage bags; they work wonders when it comes to storing bulky items, since they can reduce the volume of comforters and pillows by up to a whopping 80% and clothing by up to 60%. The travel pump makes it easy to vacuum air out, and the triple-seal turbo valve keeps it for good.

25. A Pan Organizer You Can Adjust To Your Needs MUDEELA Pan Organizer Amazon | $22 See On Amazon Give your pots and pans a home with this height-adjustable organizer that lets you pull each one out without having to unstack them all. You can assemble it vertically or horizontally, and the adjustable dividers let you maximize space while accommodating larger pots. Plus, the rubber grips firmly secure each pot or pan in place.

26. The Tea Bag Organizer That Will Free Up Cabinet Space Nifty Solutions Tea Bag Organizer Amazon | $20 See On Amazon If you're a tea enthusiast much like myself, you know cabinet space can quickly become scarce with all those boxes. Dump the cardboard and store the tea bags in this spinning carousel organizer. It's designed with a lazy Susan base that rotates 360 degrees, along with six compartments that can hold up to 10 packets each of your favorite blends.

27. A Spice Rack That Expands To Fit Your Cupboard Space Seville Classics Bamboo Spice Rack Amazon | $16 See On Amazon I've found myself fully enamored with this three-tier spice rack that lets you easily see all of your seasonings — even the herbes de Provence all the way at the back. Even better, the bamboo spice rack expands, so you can maximize space for up to 20 jars, or keep it compact to fit inside small cupboards.

28. A Thermometer So You Can Deep Fry Or Make Candy & Jam Polder Stainless Steel Thermometer Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Attach this stainless steel thermometer to the side of the pot the next time you're deep frying something delicious or making a batch of candy or jam. It's designed with a clip that secures to the side of the pot, and it has an insulated handle for heat protection. The thermometer is mercury-free and provides accurate readings, so you can get consistent results every time.

29. A Sturdy Organizer For Cutting Board Storage SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon | $14 See On Amazon Just when you thought there was nowhere to store your cookie sheets and cutting boards, this over-the-door organizer came along. The thin hooks can be hung over the cabinet door, and the foam padding protects from scuffs and scratches, even when you accidentally slam the door shut.

30. A Non-Stick Cooking Mat That's Better Than Parchment COOKINA Reusable Baking Mat Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Allow this reusable baking mat to upgrade your time in the kitchen. The thin but durable mat is non-stick and easy to clean, so you can do away with aluminum foil and parchment. It's also a hit with reviewers: "I hate wasting aluminum foil. It is expensive and food sticks to it. This is a great alternative." The oversized sheet can be trimmed to size, so you can use it for two pans.

31. An Easy-To-Clean Pan With An Ergonomic Handle Carote Nonstick Frying Pan Amazon | $23 See On Amazon Sleek, stylish, and modern, this nonstick frying skillet is an instant upgrade from standard cookware. It’s designed with an ergonomic wooden handle that allows you to grip the pan with ease, and the eco-friendly, nonstick coating makes for convenient cleaning. The skillet is cleared to use with all stove types—including electric and induction— and can be warmed in the oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It's available in five sizes, so you can get one that works best for you.

32. The Oversized Hoodie That’s Really A Wearable Blanket THE COMFY Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon | $40 See On Amazon Wouldn’t it be great if, say, your favorite sherpa blanket came equipped with sleeves and a hood that kept your head warm? Well, meet this wearable blanket. The one-size-fits-most oversized hoodie is lined in soft, fluffy sherpa that's sure to keep you toasty, and in addition to long sleeves and a hood, there's a roomy front pocket. Choose from 10 colors and patterns.

33. A Laptop Stand With 8 Adjustable Heights LORYERGO Laptop Stand Amazon | $22 See On Amazon This laptop stand can be adjusted to eight different angles, so you get the perfect view while you're working or watching videos (while also saving your neck from any cricks). The stand also features two cushioned bolsters on the bottom, so you can comfortably place it on your lap while working on the couch, and a non-slip surface that keeps your device securely in place.

34. This Organizer That Straightens Up Your Underwear Drawer Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer Amazon | $29 See On Amazon I'm an avid fan of tidy drawers, so naturally I consider this drawer organizer a win. The set comes with four bins that have compartments of different sizes, so you can neatly stash away your bras, socks, and scarves, and then retrieve them at a moment's notice. Plus, the non-woven material is mold-proof, so you don't have to worry about any potential damage to your intimates.

35. The Dutch Oven That Comes Pre-Seasoned Overmont Dutch Oven Amazon | $40 See On Amazon If you don't already have a Dutch oven in your culinary arsenal, I advise you get this one, stat. The cast iron pot comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil (no synthetic coating here) that makes food taste more flavorful with each use. It also conducts heat evenly and comes with a rounded lid that's handy for roasts and bread. Bonus: That lid doubles as a skillet, so you're really getting two pieces of cookware in one.

36. A Highly Efficient Immersion Blender That's Low On Noise Utalent Immersion Hand Blender Amazon | $37 See On Amazon I'm all for snagging multifunctional appliances whenever I can and was super enthusiastic to stumble upon this three-in-one immersion blender that works as a milk frother, whisk, and a blender, all in one compact design. The 250-watt blender comes with three attachments (for all the aforementioned tasks) and operates on eight speed settings. Use it for soups, sauces, baby food, whipped cream, and more.

37. The Lint Removers That Also Tackle Heavy Pilling CHARMINER Portable Lint Removers (2-Pack) Amazon | $7 See On Amazon Rid your clothes, bedding, and upholstery of unwanted lint or pilling with these portable lint removers. Featuring pure copper heads, they're lightweight, reusable, and gentle enough to use on delicate materials like cashmere, wool, and suede. Just think of all the money you'll save on one-use sticky lint removers.

38. This Faucet Extender That Makes It Easier For Kids To Wash Their Hands Prince Lionheart Faucet Extender Amazon | $9 See On Amazon Have a toddler who can't quite reach the faucet to wash their hands? This faucet extender will make their lives so much easier (and more hygienic). The BPA-free extender stretches over faucet heads and features a little "slide" that allows water to flow closer to tiny hands.

39. A Finishing Cream That Smooths Away Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon | $8 See On Amazon If you've been searching for a hair product that can help tame flyaways, look no further than this tube of finishing hair cream. While it resembles mascara, it's really a clear gel formula that smooths away loose strands and helps keep your look in place. Made from natural plant ingredients with moisturizing properties, the lightweight cream leaves your hair shinier after application.

40. These Wraparound Ice Packs That Help Ease Headaches & Soreness NEWGO Migraine Ice Packs (2-Pack) Amazon | $16 See On Amazon These thin, wraparound ice packs Velcro closed around your head, and are filled with therapeutic beads that'll help give you migraine relief. Of course, they can also be used on any other part of the body, and can even double as heating pads if you stick them in the microwave. Plus, the packs have a plush backing that's soft and gentle on the skin.

41. The Heated Car Cushion That Will Keep You Warm During The Winter KINGLETING Heated Seat Cushion Amazon | $41 See On Amazon Enjoy the warming comfort of this heated car seat cushion on your commute in the cooler months. It plugs into into your car's power outlet and heats up in just one minute, while the temperature control allows you to adjust it up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit for maximum warmth. It even has a timer that can be set on 30-, 60-, or 90-minute increments.

42. A Travel Case That Keeps Your Masks Clean Generic Face Mask Case Amazon | $10 See On Amazon Stash this mask case in your purse or in your car, and you'll always have a few (clean) extras on hand. The flat case is waterproof and dust-proof and snaps shut to keep your masks protected and in shape. Choose from three colors: pink, blue, and avocado green.

43. An Anti-Fatigue Mat For Cooking Or Use At Standing Desks Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat Amazon | $34 See On Amazon If you use a standing desk or spend a lot of time cooking, you can definitely benefit from this anti-fatigue standing mat. It's built from premium foam to support feet and ease pressure on the joints, and since it's stain-resistant, you don't have to stress about spills. It's available in seven sizes and 17 colors and patterns.

44. These Mask Straps That Increase Comfort EVGLOW Mask Strap Extender Amazon | $7 See On Amazon Okay, we're some months into this whole mask wearing thing, and by now, you've probably experienced the pain behind the ear that occurs after extended wear. Same. Solution: This soft silicone mask extender that fits around the neck and is outfitted with notches that hold the straps in place, so you don't have to loop them over your ears. It's adjustable too, and will help ensure a secure fit, especially if masks tend to be a bit big on you.

45. A Cleaning Brush That Will Work Wonders For Your Dryer Vent Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon | $8 See On Amazon Not so fun fact: Lint buildup can affect drying efficacy, which is why it's so important to snag a vent cleaning kit that will keep it clear. These long and flexible coiled brushes get deep into the port to dislodge trapped dust and lint that can prevent your clothes from drying thoroughly. You can also use the brushes to wiggle into other hard-to-reach corners of your home for a full cleaning detail.

46. The Under-Sink Organizer That Expands For The Best Fit SpicyShelf Under Sink Organizer Amazon | $22 See On Amazon Clear the jungle that's under your bathroom or kitchen sink with this expandable organizer. The U-shaped organizer fits around your plumbing, and the non-slip surface gives you plenty of room to store cleaning products, soap, and other household essentials, while the still leaving space underneath for additional storage.

47. A Soap & Shampoo Dispenser You Can Mount In The Shower Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser Amazon | $20 See On Amazon This soap dispenser saves you the trouble of having to open individual bottles of soap, shampoo, and conditioner every time you take a shower. You can mount it the corner or on the flat walls of your shower and fill each compartment with your bath and body products. And it installs in minutes with the accompanying waterproof silicone adhesive — no tools required.

48. The Stackable Water Bottle Holder That Saves Space mDesign Water Bottle Holders (2-Pack) Amazon | $26 See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a place to store your collection of water bottles, or need a convenient way to stack your bottles of soda or juice in the fridge, this clear bottle holder will do just the trick. The two racks stores three bottles each, and they can be stacked to maximize space. Just as important, the minimalist aesthetic will blend right in with any decor.

49. This Hat Hanger That Will Keep Your Caps In Pristine Condition LEKUSHA Cap Organizer Hanger Amazon | $9 See On Amazon This cap hanger is a fantastic way to organize your favorite baseball caps and protect them from damage. The nylon sleeve secures with Velcro over the rod of any hanger and features 10 stainless steel clips that can be used to store up to 10 caps, without crushing. "I've owned hats/visors for decades and I've tried many products to keep the in good shape and organized," wrote one reviewer, "This is the first product that I've really liked that doesn't take up a bunch of room."

50. These Space-Saving Pants Hangers That Will Transform Your Closet devesanter Pants Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Allow these space-saving pants hangers to make the most of a cramped closet. Each stainless steel hanger can hold up to five pairs of jeans, trousers, or skirts and features a transparent rubber coating that prevents clothing from slipping off. Overall, they're a great way to stay organized and maximize the room in your closet.

51. The Heavy-Duty Broom Holder That Helps Get Your Garage In Order Piyl Heavy Duty Broom Holder Amazon | $19 See On Amazon Straighten up your garage by getting cleaning and garden tools of the floor with this heavy-duty broom holder. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it's designed with three strong clamps and four utility hooks that can be used to hold mops, brooms, rakes, dustpans, and more. It mounts to the wall and comes with all the necessary hardware.

52. A Lamp That Projects The Galaxy Onto The Ceiling SOAIY LED Projection Lamp Amazon | $24 See On Amazon This projection lamp is something the whole family can enjoy; it projects nebular light onto the ceiling and wall, making it feel like you're in Iceland watching the Aurora Borealis. It has several multi-color projection modes, and for a full experience, you can plug your phone into the lamp to play soothing sounds and music. When the light show is over, you can place the accompanying dome on top and turn it into a regular night light.

53. This Cooking Utensil Set With A Modern Design Stone Boomer Knife Set (13 Pieces) Amazon | $43 See On Amazon If your cooking tools need an upgrade, check out this 13-piece kitchen utensil set that comes with everything you need to make a great meal, like a spatula, serving spoon, ladle, spaghetti server, and a small collection of knives. Plus, the spinning acrylic stand will look great on the countertop, and will keep everything you need right within reach.

54. These Shoe Organizers That Are Height-Adjustable vivilife Shoe Slots Organizers (10-Pack) Amazon | $25 See On Amazon Shoe slots have multiple benefits. First, they're an excellent way to make sure pairs are always together, so you won't have to go scrambling for a missing ballerina flat before heading out the door. Second, they double your storage space, since you can store each pair vertically. These slots are height-adjustable to accommodate heels, sneakers, and everything in between.

55. The Meal Prep Containers That Collapse For Easy Storage Thin Bins Collapsible Meal Prep Containers (4-Pack) Amazon | $20 See On Amazon One of my gripes with food containers: They inevitably take up a lot of kitchen storage space. However, that's not the case with these BPA-free silicon meal prep containers that collapse to about one-third their size when not in use. The set comes with four containers of different sizes, all topped with airtight snap-on lids, and they're dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

56. These Bamboo Dish Cloths That Resist Odor Whiff Bamboo Dish Cloths (6-Pack) Amazon | $14 See On Amazon These odor-resistant bamboo dish cloths are an excellent alternative to cotton rags and paper towels. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, they feature durable piped edges and can be machine washed, so you can use them again and again. Put these to work while washing dishes and wiping down counters.

57. An Outlet Extender That Doesn't Take Up Floor Space USRISE Multi-Plug Outlet Extender Amazon | $15 See On Amazon Get tons more plug-in space with this multi-plug outlet extender. With a grand total of 12 outlets, it plugs right into the wall, so you don't have to deal with bulky power cord strips on the floor. There's also a small built-in shelf that holds your phone while it charges, as well as two indicator lights that let you know the extender is surge-protected and grounded.

58. The Hair Rinse That Will Leave You Looking Salon Fresh L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon | $9 See On Amazon L'Oreal Wonder Water is quickly becoming a cult-favorite hair product that reviewers swear by. The liquidy treatment coats each strand with a thin layer of proteins, amino acids, and moisturizing agents, giving hair a silkier, shinier, bouncier appearance. The best part? It doesn't weigh hair down and works in just eight seconds (!). One reviewer wrote, "I don't know what magic this is, but after only two uses, my hair has become so soft and shiny! I love this and will purchase again and again!"

59. An Exfoliating Mask That Leaves Your Feet Soft & Smooth YFM Rose Foot Masks (4-Pack) Amazon | $19 See On Amazon Indulge in a little self-care with this exfoliating foot mask kit that restores softness and smoothness to your skin. The kit comes with four masks: two masks that perform a chemical exfoliation to slough off rough skin over a period of a few days, and two nutrition masks that add deep hydration.