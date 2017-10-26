7 Barack Obama Halloween Costume Ideas For Babies, Because You're Feeling Nostalgic

If you're feeling nostalgic for American politics circa 2008 to 2016, why not channel these feelings into your baby's Halloween costume? The Obama costume ideas for babies are all adorable, and chances are no one else will have a similar look this year. You can craft a political costume for your baby that will almost certainly sidestep any of the controversies that can sometimes come with political costumes.

By relying on iconic photographs, images, and even memes, these Obama costumes are all in good spirits and appropriate for most any baby. (Seriously: the same cannot be said for all political garb that comes in infant sizes.) Although they may lightly tease the former president's clothing options or candid facial expressions, none of these costumes are intended to convey serious, biting political satire. Rather, they're more of a commentary on the way #44 influenced pop culture.

In addition, these looks are all pretty easy to throw together. In fact, you may already have some perfect costume accessories on hand with your regular baby outfits. For the most part, a humorous onesie may be the only thing you need to purchase. Feel free to chose from one of the following looks, or let the costume suggestions inspire your own Obama-related getup. Whatever the case, hopefully you and your kiddo will have a perfectly not bad Halloween.

1 Vacation Obama STR/AFP/Getty Images Since his presidency, many photographs of Obama on vacation have emerged, and in every one the man looks like he's having a complete blast. For this look, get a kids' life jacket ($60, West Marine), a yellow baby cap ($4, Amazon), and some baby aviator sunglasses ($20, Babiators). Your kid is ready for an adventure with the former first family.

2 Mom Jeans Obama MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images So much has been said about Obama's penchant for mom jeans, I hardly need to rehash the issue here. Complete the former president's most dad-tastic look with some loose-fit jeans ($10+, Amazon), a knit polo bodysuit ($7+, Amazon), and a basic windbreaker jacket ($22, Target). This outfit pays homage to his sidelines look perfectly.

3 Not Impressed Obama The White House/Getty Images News/Getty Images Although the expression may be hard to capture (unless your kid is an incredible mimic already), you can pull off a similar vibe for a costume. The baby tuxedo set ($80, Macy's) is a good start. Obama wears an American flag pin on his lapel, but you probably don't want to put any sharp objects around your kiddo quite yet. To pull off a similar, but safer, presidential vibe, give your tot an American flag blanket (~$25, Amazon). Hope your baby has an unimpressive night to stay in character.