7 Best Play Shoes For Toddlers, Because They Play *Hard*
When it comes to finding the right shoe for your toddler, there's more to it than just finding the right size and style. Toddlers are starting to explore their newfound independence, so they need shoes that can sustain lots of running, jumping, climbing, and scooting. Basically they need magical trip-proof shoes with a steel-toe so they can wear them for a full five minutes without getting any holes. Basically if you're looking for the best play shoes for toddlers, you're in desperate need of some durable and versatile kids' shoes.
Kids go through shoes faster than they change their mind about whether or not they need to go to the bathroom. When my son was in preschool, it seemed like I was buying him another pair of shoes every month because he'd put holes in his new shoes within a matter of weeks — no exaggeration. It wasn't until I went to pick him up from school one day that I saw him playing in the yard and I spotted him riding in one of those push-cars with his toes dragging on the concrete. So I did some research to get this kid some serious reinforced shoes. Toddlers take their playtime seriously, so moms need to be armed with some the best durability. Check out these shoes that will not only last through many playtimes, but look pretty darn cute too.
1. Chuck Taylors
Converse All Star
$30
Foot Locker
First of all, how incredibly cute are these shoes from Converse? They have the look of the traditional Chuck Taylors, and it turns out these shoes are super durable with the rubber toe, while the side sole helps with traction for those wobbly legs. Just picture these with some skinny jeans or leggings —how cute.
2. The Ideal Summer Shoe
Jefferson Water Friendly Slip-On Sneaker
$40
Nordstrom
These shoes are both cute and practical and are available in a ton of colors ranging from pinks and purples to lime green and even black and white. The holes create more ventilation for your child's feet, keeping them nice and cool (and less smelly) during the summer months. They're also the perfect water shoe because they're made with durable rubber, so kids can play anywhere and not have to worry about getting their shoes wet. Plus, they're easy to slip on and off which your little one will love to do all by themselves — as long as you have the patience.
3. Stride Rite
Stride Rite Made2play® Lighted Neo Sneaker
$57
Stride Rite
Stride Rite makes great quality kids' shoes and definitely keeps playtime in mind. These are great because they have velcro so your child can adjust their shoes to the perfect fit all on their own. Plus, they're super comfortable with memory foam footbeds which will keep them running around all day long.