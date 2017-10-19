7 Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Couple Costumes To Mimic Their Perfect Love

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are everything you could want in a couple. While Blake claims their lives are not perfect, I'm going to beg to differ on that one. They are fiercely protective parents, owners of hilarious social media accounts, award-winning actors, and it doesn't hurt that they both are insanely hot. I don't know what 'perfect' means to you, Blake, but that sounds pretty dang close to me. So why not choose some perfect Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds couple costumes this Halloween?

With plenty of achievements under their belts, and modesty to boot, this power couple would make perfect inspiration for a Halloween couples costume for you and your significant other. The duo offers everything from funny to glamorous looks and everything in between, but all with a little bit of cutesy couple love sprinkled on top. Need I mention their indisputable hotness again to further convince you? Didn't think so.

No matter if you choose to recreate one of the couple's funny social media moments or find inspiration in one of their numerous stunning red carpet looks, you'll need to get to work on perfecting your beachy waves. Blake is many things, but above all, she has perfect hair.

Here are seven of their best moments as a couple to inspire your Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds couple costume this Halloween.

3 The Walk Of Fame Fam MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images The entire clan looked fabulous when Ryan's star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame was revealed last December. This was one of the few occasions on which the notoriously private family has been out in public all together. This would make an adorable family costume if you have two little ones who'd like to participate! For Blake: Boden To get Blake's look, you'll need a blue midi dress ($60, Boden), loose waves, and the priceless face of a proud mama. For Ryan: Macy's Ryan went with the classics when he was honored, wearing a black suit ($100, Macy's) and black tie ($25, Ties).