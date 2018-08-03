7 Breastfeeding Resources For Low-Income Moms Across The Country

With breastfeeding in public finally legal in all 50 states, moms across the country have definitely earned a win. But, for many marginalized mothers, breastfeeding still remains something that is far easier said than done. In honor of World Breastfeeding Week and Breastfeeding Awareness Month, here are seven breastfeeding resources for low-income moms that can help offer support.

For those unfamiliar with World Breastfeeding Week, it's an annual celebration held from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 in 120 countries, while Breastfeeding Awareness Month is acknowledged throughout the entire month of August. The International Lactation Consultant Association noted that it is meant to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies across the world.

Indeed, breastfeeding has many health benefits. For babies, according to the New York State Department of Health breast milk can protect against infections, is easily digestible, and allows infants to have healthier weights as they grow. What many people might not know is that breastfeeding has great health benefits for moms, too. Moms who breastfeed may have a reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, such as breast cancer, according to the National Institutes of Health, and it's a good way to strengthen the bond with their kids.

However, breastfeeding is not always easy. Some mothers may struggle to produce enough milk or may not have the necessary support to do so. In fact, according to Think Progress, hospital budgets for first-time parenting classes (which include breastfeeding education) have been cut across the country. This is detrimental to low-income parents, in particular.

So, for low-income moms, here is a list of accessible breastfeeding resources you can utilize.

Breastfeeding Support With La Leche League USA Breastfeeding can be difficult, and it's not always easy to pick up right away. Luckily, there are many free breastfeeding classes offered throughout the country. La Leche League USA works to help parents, families, and communities to breastfeed, chestfeed, and human milk feed babies, according to its website. The organization provide free meetings for new parents and you can search for a local group here. Free classes vary from location to location, so there may be other great local resources to help low-income parents. If you have access to a doctor, consider asking them for any local group recommendations. They may also be able to provide assistance with locating resources for other items, such as breast pumps.

Human Milk Banking Association of America Human milk banking is incredibly fundamental to ensuring breast milk is at least an option for more mothers, who wish to feed their babies breast milk but are unable to. The Human Milk Banking Association of America works to collect milk for babies who need it with location across the United States and in Canada. The organization largely works to provide milk for pre-term and critically ill infants, although some banks (such as the NY bank) will donate if critical cases have been met. Locations can be found here. The Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast also works to provide breast milk throughout northeastern states.

Women Infants & Children (WIC) Many moms are familiar with WIC as a program for women, infants, and children providing supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education. There are eligibility requirements for WIC, including income, and anyone interested must contact their local WIC office. However, what many people don't know is that WIC may sometimes be able to help provide breast pumps, according to Baby Q. In addition, WICs breastfeeding program provides support to mothers across the nation.

The United States Breastfeeding Coalition The United States Breastfeeding Committee (USBC) is a coalition of more than 50 organizations across the nation, all working to create breastfeeding support across the United States. You can look here for local coalitions. Coalitions are required to agree to the USBC's Guidelines for Breastfeeding Coalitions. Each one has its own unique programming and events — such as meetings and support groups — but their information is easily accessible on the USBC website.