7 Cheap Wonder Woman Costumes To Buy Or DIY

Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year, but why does it have to be one of the most expensive? Going out, candy, Ubering from party to party — this one evening adds up quick. And don't forget about your costume. Some people can spend hundreds of dollars putting together an ensemble that only lasts one night. And if you're Wonder Woman, the last thing you want is to lose your armbands. That's why having some cheap Wonder Woman costumes in your arsenal is a great way to not break the bank while spending the night living your best life.

When coming up with a cheap Wonder Woman costume for Halloween, you are going to need an idea that only requires a few pieces to pull the look together. With the new Wonder Woman film coming out this past year, I'm willing to bet that this is going to be one of the hottest costumes of 2017. And it's not hard to pull off; there are only a couple of pieces that you will need to transform into Wonder Woman. Also, every party store will have their own version of this costume. It's just about finding the one that's in your budget, whether you want to buy or DIY.

1 Wonder Woman Ebay.com Luckily there are thousands of different versions of Wonder Woman costumes out there in the world: it's just about finding the one that works for your budget. This Wonder Woman Halloween dress ($17, ebay.com) is not only cheap, but it's a very traditional version of Wonder Woman that everyone will be sure to recognize.

3 Lynda Carter Wonder Woman Yandy.com Who doesn't love Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman? She is sexy and fierce, and she was like the 1970s Hillary Clinton, am I right? But both women are powerful, independent, and definitely someone to represent. You can purchase this sexy superhero costume ($40, Yandy.com), and probably at any party store, too.

4 Sexy Lynda Carter Wonder Woman Polyvore This version of Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman is probably the sexiest out of all the Wonder Woman looks. She rocks a one piece that's not only sexy, but it's easy to recreate, too. All you need is a red bodysuit ($15, wearall.com), some woman's star bikini bottoms ($7, Target), a Wonder Woman crown ($60, Etsy), and you have transformed into this 1970s Wonder Woman.

5 Gal Gadot Wonder Woman CostumeSuperCenter.com The beautiful Gal Gadot is the most recent actress to take on the iconic role of Wonder Woman and with her film being one of the hottest movies of the year, why not dress like her version? It's not hard to find, and some party stores are even making their own versions of this Wonder Woman movie costume (38, CostumrSuperCenter.com).

6 DIY Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Polyvore Making your own version of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman wouldn't be hard. There are only a couple essential pieces you need to pull this look together. First you will need a women's Steampunk Retro Boned Corset ($19, Groupon), a sexy blue mini skirt ($12, Miss Selfridge), and a Wonder Woman movie shield accessory ($19, Amazon), and bam — you're an Amazonian goddess.