7 Cheap Wonder Woman Costumes To Buy Or DIY
Halloween is my favorite holiday of the year, but why does it have to be one of the most expensive? Going out, candy, Ubering from party to party — this one evening adds up quick. And don't forget about your costume. Some people can spend hundreds of dollars putting together an ensemble that only lasts one night. And if you're Wonder Woman, the last thing you want is to lose your armbands. That's why having some cheap Wonder Woman costumes in your arsenal is a great way to not break the bank while spending the night living your best life.
When coming up with a cheap Wonder Woman costume for Halloween, you are going to need an idea that only requires a few pieces to pull the look together. With the new Wonder Woman film coming out this past year, I'm willing to bet that this is going to be one of the hottest costumes of 2017. And it's not hard to pull off; there are only a couple of pieces that you will need to transform into Wonder Woman. Also, every party store will have their own version of this costume. It's just about finding the one that's in your budget, whether you want to buy or DIY.
1Wonder Woman
Luckily there are thousands of different versions of Wonder Woman costumes out there in the world: it's just about finding the one that works for your budget. This Wonder Woman Halloween dress ($17, ebay.com) is not only cheap, but it's a very traditional version of Wonder Woman that everyone will be sure to recognize.
2DIY Wonder Woman
It is super easy to pull a Wonder Woman ensemble together. All you really need is this Wonder Woman bodysuit ($30, Thinkgeek.com), a blue pleated mini skirt ($9, choies.com), and some red knee-high socks ($6, Charlotte Russe). Now you have a whole costume for less than $50, and some new pieces you can reuse.
3Lynda Carter Wonder Woman
Who doesn't love Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman? She is sexy and fierce, and she was like the 1970s Hillary Clinton, am I right? But both women are powerful, independent, and definitely someone to represent. You can purchase this sexy superhero costume ($40, Yandy.com), and probably at any party store, too.
4Sexy Lynda Carter Wonder Woman
This version of Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman is probably the sexiest out of all the Wonder Woman looks. She rocks a one piece that's not only sexy, but it's easy to recreate, too. All you need is a red bodysuit ($15, wearall.com), some woman's star bikini bottoms ($7, Target), a Wonder Woman crown ($60, Etsy), and you have transformed into this 1970s Wonder Woman.
5Gal Gadot Wonder Woman
The beautiful Gal Gadot is the most recent actress to take on the iconic role of Wonder Woman and with her film being one of the hottest movies of the year, why not dress like her version? It's not hard to find, and some party stores are even making their own versions of this Wonder Woman movie costume (38, CostumrSuperCenter.com).
6 DIY Gal Gadot Wonder Woman
Making your own version of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman wouldn't be hard. There are only a couple essential pieces you need to pull this look together. First you will need a women's Steampunk Retro Boned Corset ($19, Groupon), a sexy blue mini skirt ($12, Miss Selfridge), and a Wonder Woman movie shield accessory ($19, Amazon), and bam — you're an Amazonian goddess.
7Wonder Woman Onesie
Feeling real lazy? Then this is the way to go. It's simple, comfy, and it's the perfect costume. No one will wonder who you are, and these Wonder Woman pajamas will probably get a laugh, too. This Wonder Woman onesie ($28, Walmart) can be found at any department store, but the cheapest one I found was at Walmart.
