7 Fast Halloween Costumes For Couples You Can Make In 1 Hour With Items You Probably Already Have

Ahh, the couples costume. It's a statement about which role you play in the relationship and an opportunity to be creative. But what if you've procrastinated, and your cosplay skills are at a novice level? Don't worry because there are tons of fast Halloween costumes for couples that you can make in one hour or less that will still impress.

You could be PB & J with some red T-shirts and beanies, or buy some gauze at the pharmacy for an easy mummy costume. The first step is looking at what you have, then figuring out what you can do with it. The best part about these costumes is that you can use items you already have around the house (or can easily borrow from a friend) and that you'll probably only have to buy one or two things. Who said last-minute costumes had to be difficult? As a self-professed procrastinator, finding something simple and easy is my go-to and I love to be creative with things I already have.

Say good-bye to expensive $80 costumes, hours at home making the right outfit, or 20 pricks from a sewing needle. Here are seven fast Halloween costumes for couples you can make in one hour.

2 Vana White and Pat Sajak Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For you Wheel of Fortune buffs out there, this costume is great (and it's super easy). If you have a full length gown (or maybe you still have your prom dress from back in the day), you'll need that, earrings and a necklace. For Sajak, bring out the suit and print out a puzzle or a wheel to bring along with you. Bonus costume idea: Wear the fancy clothes and wear animal masks, and you've become party animals.

3 Snapchat Filters Giphy There are so many to choose from, but the easiest would be grabbing a flower crown (or making one really quickly by tying fake flowers together with twine as in this tutorial.) or cat ears ($7, Party City) plus some makeup to draw on the nose.

6 Snow Bunnies Giphy You know those people at the ski resort who are more about drinking hot cocoa and enjoying the views of the mountain rather than hitting the slopes? Embody that vibe with all your winter clothes. You'll be warm and comfy in this costume too if you're going to be outside. Bundle up in a sweater, a puffy jacket, an oversized scarf, boots, and a warm hat. If you have them, add ski goggles and mittens.