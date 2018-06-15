How can a daughter show her love to her father on Father's Day? Let me count the ways. There's spending time with dad, buying him a special gift, cooking him his favorite meal, and my all-time favorite: Giving him a homemade card customized with a beautifully written Father's Day poem. Although our dads may not like to admit it, those handwritten cards with a lovely poem from their daughters are the thing that brings a tear to their eye on Father's Day.

For my dad, I always try to plan some time to spend with him. Usually, I find that this is what we both enjoy best: Watching some of our favorite father-daughter movies while eating something that I cooked up. But first I know that my dad likes to get a little something special on Father's Day, and I am always more than happy to oblige. This year, I decided that what I really wanted to do is make him a card, instead of going the usual route of just buying something at my local pharmacy along with whatever was on display in their "For Dad" aisle. Since my father has always enjoyed poetry, my card also has to include a special poem (from a professional, not just from me) about what it means to have him as my dad.

From "His Stillness" by Sharon Olds to "What Makes a Dad" by an unknown author, here are eight beautiful Father's Day poems that are made especially for daughters to present to their dads. Happy Father's Day!

1 "Fathers Can Be Solitary Mountains" By Author Unknown JenkoAtaman/Fotolia "Fathers can be solitary mountains, All their love rock-like, steep, and strong. Though warm and caring, somehow they belong Halfway home to mothers' bubbling fountains. Each of us needs love that knows no quarter, Reminding us of bonds that cross a border, Strengthening our sense of right and wrong."

2 "Always There for Your Daughter" By Joanna Fuchs bernardbodo/Fotolia "Every day the whole year through, I feel grateful you are my father. Some fathers don't have time for their kids, But for you I'm never a bother." Read the rest of "Always There for Your Daughter" by Joanna Fuchs

3 "Daddy's Shoes" By Author Unknown Halfpoint/Fotolia "We love to wear your shoes Daddy, As you can clearly see. Pretending we’re as big as you, For soon that day will be. We hope to be like you someday, Strong, Patient, full of love. You’re the greatest Dad on earth, With quite the shoes to fill."

4 "Daddy's Girl" By Leila Devlin sirikorn/Fotolia "Hello, Daddy! Time to play, I missed you, off at work all day. We'll seek and hide and skip and jog, and when we're done we'll look for frogs." Read the rest of "Daddy's Girl" by Leila Devlin

5 "My Dad and I" By Phyllis C. Michael Jacob Lund/Fotolia "My dad and I-we think alike, He knows just what I mean Before I even say a word He reads, well, in between." Read the rest of "My Dad and I" By Phyllis C. Michael

6 "Daddy's Little Girl" By Heather Leanne Fleming ajr_images/Fotolia "You always seem to know when I need a smile especially when you haven't seen one in a while We seem to always be on the same page even though there's a big difference in age We know how to make each other laugh and it makes time fly past Daddy thats why I'm so thankful for you I would never ask for anyone new I love you so very much because you help me with all my problems and such I know you wish you could give me the world but I'm proud enough with my title "Daddy's Little Girl" Read the rest of "Daddy's Little Girl" by Heather Leanne Fleming