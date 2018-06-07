7 Father's Day Gifts For The Techie Dad In Your Life
As Father's Day quickly approaches, it's time to shop for the dads in your life. But if your dad or partner is into the latest tech, and you aren't a techie yourself, it might be difficult to find the perfect gift. So if you have no idea where to even start looking for Father's Day gifts for the techie dad, look no further. There are amazing gifts still available at both small and big price points that are sure to make even the most tech-savvy dad feel appreciated for the geek he is.
For dads with babies or toddlers, nothing says Happy Father's Day like noise-cancelling headphones, right? Give your favorite dad the gift of a little peace and quiet with a gift he can use all year. If music is his thing, you can spring for a subscription to Spotify, only $14.99 per month for a Premium Ffamily account, so he can make playlists and listen on any of his devices. If your techie dad constantly loses his charger cable, you can get him a few extras to keep around the house. And for his own personal assistant, and a smarter home for both of you, you can get your partner an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, an Echo Dot, or both, on sale now on Amazon.com and just in time for Father's Day. If your dad or partner is a gamer geek, a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic Edition will remind him of his childhood, and let him make new memories with his kids.
For more about these and other ideas to please the techie dads in your life this father's day, read on:
A Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition
For the gamer geek dad who grew up in the '90s, a Super NES Classic Edition is now available from Nintendo. With 21 of his favorite games from his childhood, like Final Fantasy III, Super Mario World, and The Legend of Zelda, this mini-sized version of the gaming system he had as a kid will be fun for your favorite dad... and the whole family.
Noise Cancelling Headphones
For the first-time dad this Father's Day, the perfect gift just might be noise-canceling headphones. The Quietcomfort35 model from Bose is a tad on the expensive side, at $349.00, but allows users to adjust the noise cancelling capabilities to their liking. It even allows you to make calls or access your phone's personal assistant app.
A Fitbit
$59.95 - $279.95
$59.95 - $279.95

For the techie dad who is also a fitness fanatic, a Fitbit is a perfect choice. A Fitbit Zip is just $59.95 and can track his steps, distance, and calories burned. For a more robust option, you can choose the limited edition Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition, on sale from $329.95 to $279.95, which includes coaching and music apps, on screen workouts, distance and fitness trackers, and can even go in the pool this summer.
A Personal Assistant
For the busy dad who needs a personal assistant or someone to answer all those questions kids ask, an Amazon Echo Smart Speaker with Alexa is a perfect present. Right now you can save $30.00 when you buy two, or $35.00 when you add an Echo Dot.
His Music Anywhere
$14.99/month for up to five people
$14.99/month for up to five people

For the music lover in your life, nothing says "I love you" like the ability to make his own playlists that don't include kid's music or Taylor Swift for long road trips, pool parties, and weekend yard work this summer. As an added bonus, Spotify Premium at just $14.99 per month and includes five accounts, so you can make your own playlists, too.
A New Charger Cable For His Phone
$7.99, Apple certified, $4.79, mini USB
$7.99, Apple certified, $4.79, mini USB

If your dad is always losing his charger cable, you can give him a boost to his cell battery and wish him a happy Father's Day at the same time. At just $4.79 - $7.99, you can totally stock up and get him a new charger for every room without breaking the bank.
A Book Anywhere
$49.99 - $79.99
$49.99 - $79.99

For the bibliophile techie dad, a new Kindle E-reader is the perfect gift for Father's Day. Starting at just $79.99 for a basic 6 inch model, Kindle E-readers come pre-loaded with Audible and the Amazon reader app. Or, for just $49.99, you can get him a Kindle Fire Tablet, which will allow him to read his favorite book, and watch his favorite shows, or surf the web, too.