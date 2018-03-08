While some people love the element of surprise — or they don't think gender can be identified while their child is a baby — there are others who want to know the sex of the baby growing inside of them. For some people, they can't wait until that 20-week anatomy scan to see if their baby is a boy or a girl, and these seven gender prediction tests to try at home are all over the pregnancy message boards.

I personally couldn't wait. For me, finding out made my pregnancy feel more real, like there was an actual real little person growing in there (not just cells) and I could stop calling the baby an "it." We were lucky enough that our OB-GYN's office was able to provide the Harmony test for us really inexpensively and we could find out as early as 10 weeks. The Harmony test is a blood test that can determine the sex of your baby based on the chromosomes that are seen in your blood work, and it also tests for certain chromosomal disorders.

So how does it determine the gender from your blood? If you have Y chromosomes in your blood, then you're having a boy. If there are no "boy" chromosomes, you're having a girl, since you typically wouldn't have the male chromosomes in your bloodstream if you're a pregnant woman. You'd just have XX chromosomes.

Now, it's important to note after that science lesson that the following "tests" are obviously not scientific, nor are they approved by a doctor that they actually work. These are just for fun. You have a 50/50 shot of them being accurate anyway, right?

1 Baking Soda Test Giphy This one has become really popular lately, according to my pregnancy message boards. Apparently, if you put two tablespoons of baking soda in a cup and pee in it, you’ll be able to determine if you’re having a girl or a boy, according to Healthline. If it fizzes, it’s a boy. If there’s no reaction, it’s a girl. I feel like this has more to do with how acidic your urine is and not the sex of your unborn child, but what do I know?

2 Cabbage Test Giphy For this test, take some red cabbage (it doesn’t matter what size, as long as it’s red) and boil it, noted What to Expect. Boil for 10 minutes and then remove the pot from heat to let it cool a bit. Meanwhile, head to the bathroom and pee in a cup, and in a separate cup, mix one part of your urine with an equal amount of cabbage water and you’ll get your results. If the water turns pink or red, it’s a boy. If it’s purple, you’re having a girl.

3 Ring Test Giphy Tie a string to a ring and dangle it over your belly while you’re laying down. If the ring spins around in a circle, it’s a boy. If it swings back and forth it’s a girl. Also, apparently, you can thread a needle instead of a ring for this test. Fun fact: My friend tried this and it worked. It spun in a circle and she had a boy. I guess she did have a 50/50 chance, though.

4 Chinese Calendar Prediction Test Giphy Like the ring test, this one is easy and doesn’t involve body fluids. Take your age and the month your baby was conceived. Go to the Baby Center website and enter in your information and it will predict your baby’s sex. According to Baby Center, this method is based on the Chinese lunar calendar and ancient gender chart that’s more than 700 years old. I just took it and it says I’m having a girl. Definitely having a boy, as has been confirmed with a Harmony blood test and ultrasound, for what it’s worth.

5 Corn Test Giphy The corn test takes a while — two months from planting the seed to be exact. You’re supposed to plant two corn seeds and then “water” them with your pee, noted Baby Center. Once it’s grown and ready to harvest, check the corn inside the husk. If it turns out black, you’re having a boy (and some gross looking corn). If it’s yellow, it’s a girl. Obviously, throw out the corn away either way.

6 Garlic Test Giphy Several pregnancy message boards suggested trying a garlic test to determine the sex of your baby. If you eat a lot of garlic and don’t notice the smell coming out of your pores, it’s a girl. If you do stink of garlic, it’s a boy (and you might need a shower). What you think is a lot of garlic is up to you.