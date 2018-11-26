Most of the time you have your television switched on in December, it will probably be tuned to one Christmas movie or another. But if you have kids in the house, the new kids shows coming to Netflix this December may be of more interest come Christmas break. Luckily, a slew of new titles your kids will love are arriving on the streaming platform next month. Thanks, Netflix, for teaching kids the important skill of marathon-watching TV shows from a young age!

This December, seven new kid-friendly TV shows will land on Netflix. There's a nice mix of animated and live-action shows; premiere seasons and follow-up seasons; and holiday-themed specials and, well, non-holiday-themed shows. And on top of the exciting new kids shows coming to Netflix (which I'll get into in just a sec), there are a few movies your children will love as well. For example, there's Super Monsters and the Wish Star, an animated Christmas film coming to Netflix on Dec. 7. There's also Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, a live-action version of The Jungle Book, premiering on Netflix on Dec. 7.

So without further ado, here are seven kids shows coming to Netflix in December that your little one will definitely want to check out.

1 3Below: Tales of Arcadia Courtesy of Netflix 3Below: Tales of Arcadia is a Netflix original series about two "royal teen aliens" who crash-land in Arcadia. They have to avoid intergalactic bounty hunters, all while concealing their alien identities. Part 1 will arrive on Netflix Dec. 21.

2 Alexa & Katie: Season 2 Courtesy of Netflix The first season of Alexa & Katie told the story of two high school best friends, one of whom has cancer. Season 2 will drop on Netflix on Dec. 26, and it will chronicle Alexa and Katie navigating a sophomore year full of romance, heartbreak, and life lessons.

3 Dance & Sing with True: Songs Courtesy of Netflix Dance & Sing with True is an interactive show about a girl named True (not to be confused with baby True Thompson), who will guide your child through dancing and singing along to some sick beats. The show's new season, Dance & Sing with True: Songs, will hit Netflix on Dec. 14.

4 Fuller House: Season 4 Courtesy of Netflix On Dec. 14, the fourth season of Full House spinoff Fuller House will arrive on Netflix. According to Netflix, a new family member will be arriving this season, making the house even fuller.

5 Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle Courtesy of Netflix The live-action Netflix series Prince of Peoria will drop a special called A Christmas Moose Miracle on Dec. 14. The special looks like it will feature both Christmas and Chanukah themes.

6 Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 Courtesy of Netflix Voltron: Legendary Defender's eighth season will drop on Netflix on Dec. 14. The series tells the story of a group of teenagers (and their "flying robot lions") working together to fight evil in an intergalactic war in order to save the universe. Wowza!