I admit it — I never know what to get for my mom on Mother's Day. I mean, what could you possibly purchase for the woman who brought you into this world and then unconditionally fought for your happiness every second after? Nothing ever feels good enough. But sometimes, the best answer is right in front of your face. Early on, I learned that my mom appreciates some quality time, whether we're making dumplings together or watching a movie in silence. So if you're on the same wavelength with your mama, celebrate with these nine movies on Netflix to watch with your mom on Mother's Day. Because nothing says bonding quite like ugly crying together over a film that dives into the intricacies of mother-child relationships.

Before I begin, I just want you to know that this list doesn't include any classic television shows like Gilmore Girls, nor does it have family-centered movies like Akeelah and the Bee, The Joy Luck Club, or Freaky Friday, the greatest mother-daughter films of all time — welcome to my TED Talk. Nonetheless, these movies on Netflix are exactly what you need if you want to spend some quality time with your mom this Mother's Day. And trust me, you'll both be feeling all the feels by the end of each film.

Mamma Mia TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube If you haven't seen Mamma Mia with your mom, then you can stop right here. Watch it now. The film mixes things that I never realized I needed — ABBA, a mother, a daughter, and... three possible fathers. While the soundtrack alone is enough reason to watch Mamma Mia, the story will pull at your heartstrings so many unexpected ways that it's a must watch for any mother-daughter duo.

Mothers And Daughters Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The bond between mothers and daughters can be complicated. Mothers and Daughters features a star-studded cast, including Selma Blair and Susan Sarandon, and tells the story of the relationships between unique mother-daughter pairs that will have you thinking back on your relationship with your own mom.

Monster-In-Law Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you're spending some time with your in-laws this Mother's Day, then you can turn to Monster-in-Law for a good laugh. The film, starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda, follows a woman who meets the perfect man. However, his overprotective mother doesn't approve of the match and will do everything in her power to end their relationship.

Coraline CoralineTheMovie on YouTube Okay, so Coraline isn't exactly your typical feel-good Mother's Day film. It can be pretty terrifying at times, but the payoff is so good, I couldn't help but add it to this list. When Coraline becomes disgruntled with her parents after moving, she is enticed by the exciting new world created by her Other Mother, an entity who wants to steal away Coraline's soul. But can Coraline escape and get back to her real family or will she just be another victim?

A Wrinkle In Time Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Although A Wrinkle in Time follows a young girl and her brother as they try to find their missing father, the Disney film creates a different kind of family dynamic that will surely bring a smile to your face. Directed by Ava DuVernay, this box office hit is one that the whole family can enjoy this Mother's Day.

Dumplin' Netflix on YouTube Dumplin' tells a story of a mom and daughter duo that don't see eye-to-eye. Willowdean Dixon is a plus-size girl who decides to enter a beauty pageant that is run by a former beauty queen who just so happens to be her mother. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, the Netflix film not only breaks the pageant mold, it tells a heartfelt story between a mother and daughter that anyone can relate to.

Little Women Dagbladet on YouTube Little Women is possible one of the best mother-daughter films you can watch on Mother's Day. Based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, this 1994 film follows the lives, struggles, and joys of the four March sisters and their mother in 19th-century Massachusetts.