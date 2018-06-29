Summertime means all things outside and sunscreen, including long days at the pool, nighttime firefly shows, and popsicles for days. But warmer weather also means pesky insects come out to play, including — you guessed it — ticks. And research shows this summer's tick season might be the worst in years, which means one thing: It's time to take action against ticks to protect you and your family. But if you are looking for products that help keep ticks away without the nasty chemicals, then you may want to check out some natural tick repellents.

After doing some research, it would seem that the average natural tick repellent subtracts the DEET that is common to mainstream products and replaces it with essential oils. Various blends of peppermint, geranium, citronella, tea tree oil, and lemongrass work to keep ticks away while also making you smell all kinds of amazing.

In addition to sprays meant to be applied to your body, there are options for furry family members and even your lawn, which will help stop ticks in their tracks before they ever come in contact with you. Because summer should be less about insects and more about basking in the sun and those extra-long nights that make the days feel like they might go on forever, right? So if you want something you can order online or want to make your own concoction with a DIY recipe, there's a natural tick repellent here that will work for you and your family.

2 Extra Strength Natural Tick Repellent, DEET-Free Nantucket Spider Tick Repellent Thrive MarketBuy Now Similar to many natural repellents, this Nantucket Spider Extra Strength Tick Spray relies on essential oils to ward off the nasty insect. According to the product description, the blend has proven to repel more than 90 percent of deer ticks. It also packs a vanilla spice scent that gives the spray a fragrant touch.

3 Only Natural Pet EasyDefense Herbal Spray Only Natural Pet Herbal Spray OnlyNaturalPet.comBuy Now When you are in the business of warding off ticks, it's important to include your furry family members in the mix as well. Only Natural Pet Herbal Spray uses organic lemongrass, citronella, patchouli, clove, and other essential oils to keep your beloved pets happy and safe.

5 Natural Chemistry Natural Yard & Kennel Spray Natural Chemistry Natural Yard & Kennel Spray ChewyBuy Now While you are spraying natural tick repellent the entire length of your body, you might also want to check out a formula for your lawn. Natural Chemistry's Natural Yard & Kennel Spray kills fleas and ticks by contact, and also repels and kills black flies and mosquitoes. In addition to your grass, you can spray down animal kennels, pool and/or patio areas, outside surfaces, trees, shrubs, roses, and other flowers.

6 RootedEarth Natural Tick Repellent RootedEarth Tick Repellent EtsyBuy Now If natural tick repellent is the name of your game, then you may want to check out a few handmade versions concocted by small business owners, like this RootedEarth Tick Repellent. Choose from a 2-ounce bottle to stash in your bag or a 4- or 8-ounce version for regular home use. Take note that this spray should not be used on kids under the age of 6.