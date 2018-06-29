7 Natural Tick Repellents, Because Ticks Are At An All-Time High
Summertime means all things outside and sunscreen, including long days at the pool, nighttime firefly shows, and popsicles for days. But warmer weather also means pesky insects come out to play, including — you guessed it — ticks. And research shows this summer's tick season might be the worst in years, which means one thing: It's time to take action against ticks to protect you and your family. But if you are looking for products that help keep ticks away without the nasty chemicals, then you may want to check out some natural tick repellents.
After doing some research, it would seem that the average natural tick repellent subtracts the DEET that is common to mainstream products and replaces it with essential oils. Various blends of peppermint, geranium, citronella, tea tree oil, and lemongrass work to keep ticks away while also making you smell all kinds of amazing.
In addition to sprays meant to be applied to your body, there are options for furry family members and even your lawn, which will help stop ticks in their tracks before they ever come in contact with you. Because summer should be less about insects and more about basking in the sun and those extra-long nights that make the days feel like they might go on forever, right? So if you want something you can order online or want to make your own concoction with a DIY recipe, there's a natural tick repellent here that will work for you and your family.
1Botani Organics Tick Guard No Deet Tick Repellant Spray
Plant extracts and essential oils — think peppermint, lemongrass, and rosemary oil — make this tick repellent a natural pick. (See what I did there?)
2Extra Strength Natural Tick Repellent, DEET-Free
Similar to many natural repellents, this Nantucket Spider Extra Strength Tick Spray relies on essential oils to ward off the nasty insect. According to the product description, the blend has proven to repel more than 90 percent of deer ticks. It also packs a vanilla spice scent that gives the spray a fragrant touch.
3Only Natural Pet EasyDefense Herbal Spray
When you are in the business of warding off ticks, it's important to include your furry family members in the mix as well. Only Natural Pet Herbal Spray uses organic lemongrass, citronella, patchouli, clove, and other essential oils to keep your beloved pets happy and safe.
4The Best Natural Tick & Mosquito Repellent For Humans & Pets
Speaking of furry family members, this DA Aromatherapy tick repellent spray can be used on humans and pets. Like other natural sprays, you'll find a blend of essential oils in this one. The bonus? It also works to repel mosquitos, fleas, and other pesky insects.
5Natural Chemistry Natural Yard & Kennel Spray
While you are spraying natural tick repellent the entire length of your body, you might also want to check out a formula for your lawn. Natural Chemistry's Natural Yard & Kennel Spray kills fleas and ticks by contact, and also repels and kills black flies and mosquitoes. In addition to your grass, you can spray down animal kennels, pool and/or patio areas, outside surfaces, trees, shrubs, roses, and other flowers.
6RootedEarth Natural Tick Repellent
If natural tick repellent is the name of your game, then you may want to check out a few handmade versions concocted by small business owners, like this RootedEarth Tick Repellent. Choose from a 2-ounce bottle to stash in your bag or a 4- or 8-ounce version for regular home use. Take note that this spray should not be used on kids under the age of 6.
7DIY Natural Tick Repellent
Of course, you can also try to make your own natural tick repellent at home. This recipe from Holistic Leigh relies on various essential oils — including geranium, peppermint, and tea tree oil — to help keep ticks away. Score a set of glass spray bottles and start whipping up a batch to keep on hand!