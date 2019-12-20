7 Pairs Of Hanukkah Pajamas You Can Still Get Before The Celebrations Start

So you're running a little behind this year and forgot to get the family Hanukkah pajamas. Thankfully, with just a couple of days to go before the eight day-celebration starts, Amazon still has some Hanukkah pajamas you can get. And if you're a Prime member, most of them will be here by Sunday. Even if you have to just get some matching Hanukkah T-shirts and skip the bottom part, it's the thought that counts, right? And thankfully you won't have to be running around at the mall with everyone else doing their last-minute holiday shopping. You can find a wide range of family Hanukkah jammies from the privacy of your own couch.

Hanukkah and Christmas overlap this year, so it may be hard to find the blue and white pajamas in a sea of red and green, but Amazon has you and your entire family covered — parents, kids, babies, and even the pups. As far as matching, you may be out of luck, but at the very least, you can make sure everyone will have a t-shirt featuring Hanukkah cheer, whether it's decorated with a dreidel, menorah, or the beautiful star of David. There is definitely no shortage of Hanukkah t-shirts on Amazon if all else fails.

1. Unisex Long John Pajamas Sara's Prints Unisex Kids Long John Pajamas Amazon | $35 SEE ON AMAZON A bit different than the traditional white and blue ensemble most Hanukkah-themed pajamas have, these pajamas are filled with menorahs, dreidels, and stars, all in bright primary colors.

2. Oy! To The World Outfit For Baby Unique Baby Girls Oy! to The World Hanukkah Layette Outfit Headband Amazon | $19 Available in sizes NB – 18M. SEE ON AMAZON Baby clothes are so soft and comfortable, they typically can also double as pajamas. And this adorable Oy! onesie is so cute you'll never want to take it off of your baby anyway.

3. Long John Pajamas For The Whole Family MJC International Family Matching Hanukkah Fleece Pajama Sets - Sizes for All Ages! Amazon | $25 Available in sizes Men's Small, Women's Large, Women's Medium, Women's X-Large, 4T, 6M, 12M, Pet 20-90 pounds, Pet 5-20 pounds. SEE ON AMAZON This Amazon listing just might be your one-stop shop for matching Hanukkah pajamas this year. They have sizes for everyone in your family, including the dog, which I'm sure they'll very much appreciate.

4. Happy Hanukkah Women's PJs CafePress Happy Hanukkah Women's PJs Amazon | $30 Available in sizes SM – XXL. SEE ON AMAZON Simple, to the point, festive, and cozy. What more could you ask for in a pair of Hanukkah pajamas, right?

5. Baby Long Sleeve Hanukkah Body Suit & Pants Set Carter's Baby 2 Piece Long Sleeve Hanukkah Bodysuit and Pants Set Amazon | $15 Available in sizes NB – 24M. SEE ON AMAZON All baby leggings should have something on the butt. It's the cutest thing ever, and I miss my kid having adorable bears and lions on his diaper bum. Isn't this dreidel-adorned pair of baby leggings adorable?

6. Adult Onesie Adult Flapjack Onesie by LazyOne | Adult Family Matching Pajamas Amazon | $45 Available in sizes XS – XXL. SEE ON AMAZON Now if you want to go all out this year, get a pair of these fantastic and festive onesies for you, your partner, and your kids. This just may surpass the ugly Christmas sweaters, don't you think?