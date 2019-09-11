Sex during pregnancy can be a touchy subject (no pun intended). Whether your first trimester was a breeze or an abomination of bloating and barfing, things can take a turn — for the better, thankfully— during your second trimester. This shift, in turn, might start to rekindle some sexual feelings within you. You might not need reasons to have sex in your second trimester, but it's still nice to know why it can be good to get it on, especially during this time.

Of course, you shouldn’t feel pressured to participate in sex if it’s painful or you’re just not feeling it. But if you’re game, you should be good to get down in your second trimester. “Unless a care provider has informed you that sex during pregnancy is unsafe for you (a placenta previa or high risk for preterm labor, for example), then pregnant people can enjoy sex whenever they are interested in having it throughout pregnancy,” says Megan Davidson, Ph.D., a labor and postpartum doula. “By yourself or with a partner, exploring how your body is changing can be a pleasurable part of pregnancy.”

For me, second trimester pregnancy was the best. I loved my curves, wasn't too sick to jump in the sack, and actually had the energy to enjoy it all. So be sure to squeeze in a little nookie during your second trimester. Let us count the reasons why.

1. Just Because You Want To Shutterstock Sometimes, you don’t need a reason to want to get it on. Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean that you’re still not a sexual being, mama. And there’s nothing wrong with looking for a little release, whether it’s a passionate lovemaking sesh with your sweetie, or a little self-stimulation. Sometimes no reason is reason enough.

2. It’s Good For You Having sex (with a partner or by yourself) is important for your well-being, pregnant or postpartum. It helps by lowering your blood pressure, increases heart health, and reduces your risk of hypertension, heart disease, and stroke, reported Healthline. It can even boost your immune system, which is important when you’re pregnant.

3. Your Belly Isn’t That Big Yet There’s nothing like trying to maneuver a big belly and twist yourself into various positions to take the wind out of your sails. In your second trimester, you’re probably showing, but not like you would be at, say, 38-ish weeks. “While it is true that your changing shape in pregnancy can present challenges (or adventures) sexually, sex is totally accessible to all shapes of pregnant bodies,” says Davidson. You should explore various positions to see which ones make you feel most comfortable — and offer the biggest O, too.

4. You Might Be More Frisky If you’re feeling turned on all the time during your second trimester, there’s a reason for it. Added blood flow going to your girly parts might make you want to have sex more frequently, What To Expect reported. Factor in all those hormones, and you might be experiencing even more intense orgasms during pregnancy than normal, according to Medical News Today.

5. You Feel More Attractive Shutterstock Some women report feeling more womanly during the second trimester. You might start feeling more voluptuous as your breasts and belly begin to grow — and for some pregnant ladies, that can be a turn on in and of itself. Your locks might become fuller, and your face may get that pregnancy glow. All of these physical factors can make you feel pretty, and in turn, more desiring of sex. So get your glow on, girl.

6. You’re Feeling Better There’s nothing like having your head in a toilet bowl to make you lose your libido. Thankfully, many of the symptoms of the first trimester — such as that dreaded morning sickness— slowly start to dissipate come the second trimester, Working Mother reported. And since you’re not nauseous, you might begin to feel like yourself again and want to have sex.

7. You're Not As Nervous Over 80 percent of miscarriages occur during the first trimester of pregnancy, Parents reported. And although complications can (sadly) occur at any point during a pregnancy, miscarriage-related loss is more prevalent during those first few weeks. So when you finally cross the threshold into your second trimester, you can start to relax and enjoy your pregnancy, particularly if you’ve been afraid of having sex for fear of causing a miscarriage. With the threat of a miscarriage farther away, it opens you up more to the possibility of sex (and various new positions) again.