7 'Riverdale' Halloween Costumes For Kids That Are Perfect For The Twilight Drive-In

One of the coolest new shows on television is the CW’s Riverdale. It’s a fresh, modern take on Archie Comics, and it’s quickly becoming a pop culture staple. With the backdrop of murder and mystery, it lends itself perfectly for Halloween inspiration, so why not have your little ones dress up as your favorite Riverdale characters? And if you need a little inspiration, there are plenty of Riverdale Halloween costumes for kids, whether your little one is a Betty, a Veronica, a Jughead, an Archie, or even a Josie.

The new series is darker than the comic books, and the characters are far more stylish than before. Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and the others have layered, mature, and complex personalities, and it shows in their fashion choices. The best part of dressing like a Riverdale character this Halloween is that you may find everything you’re looking for in your kid’s closet, and each piece is totally reusable. So even if you have to head out to Target to pick up the pieces, at least you can fill your child's closet and create the ultimate Riverdale costume. Now all you need to figure out is which mysterious character your kid can channel best. (Make sure your sassiest child gets Veronica, OK?)