7 Safe Slime Recipes Without Borax, So You Can Have Safe DIY Fun

Slime is here to stay. As an easy-to-make craft that keeps kids occupied, it's no wonder slime recipes are breaking the internet. But many parents are concerned about some of the ingredients in typical slime recipes — namely, borax. If you're looking for safe slime recipes without borax, you're in luck, because there are as many different ways to make gooey, sticky, stretchy slime that are both kid friendly and parent approved.

In 2017, Romper reported on an incident where an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for third degree burns on her hands after making a slime recipe using borax. Parents everywhere are rightfully concerned about the safety of the ingredients in their kids' slime. Although borax can be found in many common household items, including soap, it can be fatal if it is ingested. In fact, as little as 5 grams can be fatal for a child, according to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. So most parents, especially those with younger kids who are notorious for putting things in their mouths, aren't willing to take the risk.

Luckily, there are plenty of slime recipes that you can make with your kids that contain completely safe ingredients. Some of these recipes are even edible (hello, Nutella slime) and all of them are made with safe, touchable ingredients that won't harm your children's skin.

1. Elmer's Colored Slime There are plenty of slime recipes that you can make with your kids that contain completely safe ingredients. Courtesy of Elmer's Glue. Elmer's gave Romper a worry-free recipe for traditional, colored slime. It's a classic recipe that is simple and quick. Here's what you'll need: 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of contact solution

1 fluid ounce of Elmer’s White School Glue

Your choice of food coloring Here's how it's done: Find a bowl, cup, or plate to mix your slime in. Pour out the entire contents of a 4 ounce bottle of Elmer’s White School Glue into the bowl. Add 1⁄2 tablespoon of baking soda and mix. After mixing, add your choice of food coloring. Mix and/or add more food coloring until you achieve the color you want. Add 1 tablespoon of contact solution. Mix until slime forms and it begins to get harder to mix. Take the slime out and begin kneading with both of your hands. If needed, add 1⁄4 tablespoon contact solution to make the slime less sticky.

2. Edible Nutella Slime Will It Slime? on YouTube Want a slime your kid can play with and eat, too? Nutella makes the perfect base for this slime recipe. It's incredibly simple, too: just Nutella and marshmallows. Per the recipe, use three marshmallows for every tablespoon of Nutella, soften the marshmallows by popping them in the microwave, then add the Nutella. Let cool and enjoy! (And, of course, no one is going to judge you if a spoon or two of Nutella "accidentally" ends up in your mouth instead of in the slime.)

3. Cornstarch Slime Slime Hack on YouTube This recipe for slime has only two ingredients — cornstarch and dish soap. If you're trying to avoid soaps altogether, you can use just cornstarch and water for a similar effect. While this particular recipe uses purple food coloring, feel free to mix it up! Any color will do, so let your little slime-obsessed mini-me decide which color slime they'll like to make. In fact, they can be the "big kid" in charge of dropping in the food coloring.

4. Truly Edible Slime With Syrup & Icing Powder Crumbs Food on YouTube For a slime recipe that is both 7-year-old approved and 100% safe, try this edible slime recipe from Sophia and her mom. "Sophia loves making slime," her mom says. "All day, she would if she could, watch YouTube videos." And, I mean, can we blame her? Especially when it includes "golden syrup" that you can eat afterwards. (And if the ritual of making the slime isn't soothing enough, Sophia and her mom's accents will definitely give you The Great British Baking Show calming vibes.)

5. Elmer's Glitter Slime For a sparkly alternative to Elmer's traditional slime recipe, swap out the regular glue for glitter glue. Courtesy of Elmer's Glue For a safe and sparkly alternative to Elmer's traditional slime recipe, swap out the regular glue for glitter glue and follow the recipe below: Here's what you'll need: 1/2 tablespoon of baking soda

1 1⁄2 tablespoon of contact solution

1 fluid ounces of Elmer’s Glitter Glue Here's how it's done: Find a bowl, cup, or plate to mix your slime in. Pour out the entire contents of a 6 ounce bottle of Elmer’s Glitter Glue into the bowl. Add 1⁄2 tablespoon of baking soda and mix. Add 1 tablespoon of contact solution. Mix until slime forms and it begins to get harder to mix. Take the slime out and begin kneading with both of your hands. If needed, add 1⁄4 tablespoon contact solution to make the slime less sticky.

6. Edible Cotton Candy Slime ELIE Oops on YouTube Using potato starch, food coloring, water, and sugar, you can make cotton candy slime that is stretchy and safe to eat. This recipe does require you heat up the mixture over a stove, so parental involvement will be required. But what a perfect excuse to do some hands-on bonding in the kitchen (that won't result in you ordering take-out for the third time this week).