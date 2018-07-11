Although they are originally desert animals, cats aren't built to withstand extreme heat for long periods of time. Like people, cats are also vulnerable to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. It's scary. So watching out for the signs your cat is overheated is especially important during the summer months. Make sure Fluffy stays nice and chill.

In general, overheating is a serious condition that can severely harm your cat. When their body temperature gets too high, cats can even suffer organ failure, seizures, or death, as explained in Pet MD. If you even suspect a serious heatstroke is the case, then get help at once. "Tell [your vet] what you see and that you’re on your way,” said Dr. Jane Brunt, veterinarian at the Cat Hospital at Towson in Baltimore, in Catster. “Immediate care is important to reverse the life-threatening and/or long-term effects of heatstroke.” Get your cat to the vet right away.

For milder signs of discomfort from heat, try to help your feline friend cool down and feel better. Put your cat in a cool interior room, give them plenty of chilled fresh water to drink, and place a chilly compress on the cat's neck, as noted in Petcha. If your cat does not seem better soon, then contact your veterinarian for advice right away. Hopefully, though, you and your cat will stay nice and cool all summer long, and overheating won't even be a possibility.