7 'Spongebob' Halloween Costumes For Kids Who Wish They Lived Under The Sea
Every Halloween, kids are inspired by TV and movies when deciding what to choose for their costume. Their favorite characters can make for cute and creative costumes, or, at least, creative when compared to princesses, witches, athletes, and doctors. You know, the old standbys. If you're still trying to figure out what your kid should dress up as for Halloween this year and your kid thinks Spongebob is the funniest show on TV, then you might consider some Spongebob Halloween costumes for kids. Take inspiration from your kid's favorite show and dress them as one of the many memorable characters from one of Nickelodeon's animated classics.
While you might think that these costumes would be nearly impossible to DIY, that's not necessarily the case. It's true — they'll likely take a little bit more effort than other costume ideas that you can easily pull together in seconds (if you want to go all out) — but there are plenty of super simple DIYs that will do the trick if you don't have the time or the crafting expertise to do more. Plus, there's always a store-bought costume and there's nothing wrong with going that route, no matter what anyone says. If the little one in your life says they want to dress up as a Spongebob character this Halloween, don't fret — these suggestions make fulfilling their wish easy peasy.
1Easy DIY Spongebob Costume
This costume is easy with a capital E. All you'll need is a Spongebob shirt — make sure you get one that's predominantly his face ($12, Animation Shops), khaki-colored shorts ($9, Children's Place), knee socks ($5, Party City), black shoes, and, if you're feeling crafty, a homemade hat for his shifts at the Krusty Krab.
2DIY Pearl Costume
If Pearl is more your little one's thing, you can easily DIY a Pearl costume for Halloween. You'll need a gray shirt ($5, Children's Place), a pair of matching gray leggings ($7, Kohl's), a pink dress ($7, H&M), some darker pink felt to make the P on her dress, and a cardboard box to cover in gray craft paper to make her head. If you want to take it up another notch, cut a small hole in the back of the box and pull her hair through and into a ponytail. Costume done.
3Spongebob Or Sandy Mask
Spongebob And Sandy Masks, $8, Etsy
These Spongebob and Sandy masks are the perfect topper for your Spongebob-inspired costumes. The faces are the trickiest parts of these costumes, but very important. People will definitely notice the extra effort.
4Spongebob Tutu Dress Costume
Toddler Spongebob Tutu Dress, $40, Etsy
How cute is this Spongebob-inspired toddler costume? Everyone will know who your little one is dressed up as, but it's still a completely adorable costume that can double as a dress-up outfit after Halloween is over.
5Knit Patrick Hat
Patrick Star Hat, $10, Etsy
If your kid prefers Spongebob's friend Patrick to the sponge himself, this knit hat is just the thing they need to put their costume over the top. Dress them in pink, add green and purple-flowered board shorts, top it off with the hat, and your kid has a costume.
6Spongebob Baby Costume
Spongebob-Inspired Baby Bodysuit, $18, Etsy
So it's not a Halloween costume, per se, but it's the perfect kind-of-a-costume, low-effort outfit for Baby's First Halloween. You're already killing the Halloween costume game, Mom.
7DIY Sandy Costume
If your little one is as spunky as Sandy, pull together a fun Sandy costume for your kid this Halloween. You'll need a white hoodie ($9, Hanes), a pair of white leggings ($5, The Children's Place), gray boots, and a large plastic fish bowl ($5, Chewy). Cut a whole in one side of the fish bowl so that the open top can frame your kid's face for breathability and add a large felt flower to the outside of the bowl. Want to take it up a notch? Add a fuzzy squirrel tail and your little one will feel like she really is Sandy.
