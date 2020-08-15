When I was expecting, a diaper bag that didn’t look like a diaper bag was high on my list of baby must-haves. Though its job is to hold baby essentials, I wanted this new staple of my daily outfit to be cute, too. The good news is I rounded up some seriously stylish diaper bags to suit any style or budget. From a chic vegan leather pick to a statement-making leopard print one, these diaper bags will make you feel like the coolest parent on the playground (and beyond).

Diaper bags typically come in one of two styles: tote or backpack. A tote can be worn like an everyday purse so you may find it feels more like a regular bag, while a backpack lets you carry your cargo hands-free. Parents of newborns and young infants tend to carry more baby gear, in addition to needing hands available for scooping up baby, so a backpack might make more sense. As your baby becomes a toddler (or if you prefer to pack minimally), a tote may suffice for your increasingly independent kiddo. Some of the bags below aren't even technically diaper bags — but with a few clever add-ons they can perform double duty: a hand bag you'll love and the functional diaper bag you need.

Diaper bags need to be able to hold a lot of baby accessories, and some of your stuff too, so one with ample pockets and compartments will help you easily fetch what you need in an instant. Side or front pockets with space for one or two bottles are ideal for keeping them upright, and sometimes they’re insulated, which is a nice-to-have but not essential feature. A true diaper bag should also come with a changing pad and you can even find bags that accommodate a laptop or iPad.

Bonus features like stroller straps or clips that secure your diaper bag to a stroller’s handle free up room in the stroller basket. Everyday messes may leave your bag with some stains, so look for a bag made from a material like vegan leather, polyester, or cotton that wipes clean or is machine washable.

Keep reading for seven seriously stylish diaper bags that look and work well wherever adventures with your little one take you.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Minimalist Diaper Bag To Match Any Outfit Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $91 See On Amazon This highly rated and stylish diaper bag is made of pretty vegan leather and comes from a brand trusted in the diaper bag space, Skip Hop. It's a backpack with structure for a polished look, and this camel color, as well as the other muted neutral hues, will match any outfit. It's also totally pragmatic for a parent on the go thanks to nine pockets, including a large zippered main compartment, five elasticized pockets inside to keep smaller items organized, and zippered pockets in front, plus one on the side for a bottle. There's even a pocket capable of holding tablets and laptops measuring up to 15 inches. This diaper bag has stroller clips and adjustable straps as well as a top handle for versatile carrying. It's durable and wipes clean easily, and it comes with a cushioned changing pad that's machine washable. This pick comes in a few other neutral colors, including black and dusty rose. A helpful review: “I bought this for my sister who is a new mom. She wanted something that matched with everything and did not look like a diaper bag but more of an every day bag. [...] It has so many compartments and my sister can fit all of babies stuff in it, breast feeding stuff, and her own stuff in it and its all super organized. It is amazing quality and the color goes with it all. Her boyfriend doesn't mind using it because it is such a gender neutral color. Super stylish and functional.”

2. A Neutral Backpack to Suit Any Parent’s Style RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $40 See On Amazon Parents love this neutral diaper bag with a 4.8 rating and over 5,000 reviews. This waterproof polyester backpack comes with comfy, padded straps and the whole thing can be simply wiped clean if it's been through a tough day. Reviewers commented they love how lightweight it is compared to some other diaper bags. There are 16 pockets so every bit of baby gear (included the provided changing pad) can have its place; this includes two big zippered compartments, two insulated pockets for bottles, a side pocket, and an easy access zippered pocket in the front for a smartphone or keys. This backpack's heathered gray color with brown accents is modern and versatile enough to match any parent's style. It comes in five additional colors like black, army green, and denim blue. Although this bag doesn't come with stroller clips, reviewers say the straps on this backpack easily clip around the stroller handle. A helpful review: “I LOVE this diaper bag! The material is soft, but still durable and the pockets are great! The zippers are all sturdy. [...] The straps are easily adjustable and they don’t slip off of my shoulders. The padding makes it comfortable to wear for long periods of time too. My husband and I like the design. [...]I love the secret pocket against my back because it’s perfect for my wallet. It’s definitely worth it to purchase the stroller straps, they come in handy when we’re out and about. I would definitely recommend this bag to a friend, it’s perfect!"

3. A Luxe Quilted Backpack That’s As Stylish As It Is Functional Skip Hop Linx Luxury Quilted Diaper Bag Amazon | $75 See On Amazon This stylish diaper backpack looks extremely luxe with quilting on black vegan leather, gold accents, and a chain detail. It's an instant upgrade for any look, but it's also pragmatically durable and any spills can be wiped off. The zippered main compartment opens to elasticized interior pockets for small items or bottles, and the front zippered pocket is insulated with two pockets for bottles. There's enough room to fit a 17-inch laptop and the provided cushioned changing pad. Plus, this diaper backpack has a top handle and convenient stroller clips. Two helpful reviews: “[...] this is the best diaper bag! I have owned many. Skip hop tends to be a favorite and this one doesn’t disappoint. It holds a lot. Stays upright. Easy to carry. It’s a must have for a mom of multiple little ones."

4. A Versatile Leopard Print Tote That Makes A Statement BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote Amazon | $34 See On Amazon Baggu's Duck Bag is a closet staple for me, and I needed to have this newer print. A leopard diaper bag adds a pop to any outfit, and this versatile tote can be handheld or worn over the shoulder or crossbody style thanks to a longer adjustable strap. It's become my everyday bag when I'm out with my toddler or running errands on my own. This highly rated canvas tote is made of 100% cotton (65% of which is recycled), and it's machine washable. It's roomy with space for a 15-inch MacBook and an interior zip pocket big enough for a smartphone and keys. I keep small items organized with a set of matching pouches that are also machine washable. This pick doesn't come with a changing pad, but adding a pick like this one is smart, because it's compact enough to leave plenty of space for other items. One reviewer commented, “They hold so much that I went from using it for college, to using it as a diaper bag, to my every day bag/purse, and now it goes back and forth with me to my various jobs.” Another parent reported it's roomy enough to use “mostly as my diaper bag for my twin toddlers.” If you're interested in this bag but prefer a more subdued colorway, it comes in more than a half dozen other solid colors, like black and a dusty pink, and a horizontal shape. A helpful review: “I'm a mom, and a researcher. This bag goes from office, classroom and conference to the playground or beach. It's truly fantastic. It fits a laptop, water bottle, notebook, or a little diaper essential, water, change of clothes and snacks for the kids. I own it [in] two colors, and I've also got the baggu weekend model. Fyi, it also fits a Spectra pump with a small cooler! It's so [versatile], easy to care for, and looks good after a wash.”

5. A Spacious Tote Diaper Bag With Matching Accessories That's Shockingly Affordable SoHo Collection Grand Central Station Diaper Bag Set Amazon | $40 See On Amazon With 11 pockets and multiple accessories, this cute tote diaper bag is a steal under $50. Pockets include two on the sides for bottles, front zippered pockets, and a padded pocket for up to a 14-inch laptop or tablet. This spacious tote's main compartment has a wide opening for easy access and fits a breast pump, diapers, wipes, and more. The diaper bag comes with a changing pad, an insulated bottle bag, an accessories bag, an organizer bag with a mesh top, and a smaller purse with a strap so you can mix and match depending on your outing with baby. This highly rated nylon tote can be wiped clean or tossed in the washing machine. It also has stroller straps, too. A helpful review: “[...] I started the hunt for a new bag and came across this - I decided what the heck, for the price, I will give it a shot. OMG best diaper bag EVER! This bag has plenty of room for a baby and a potty training child or even 2 babies! Love the coordinating bags that come with it — we use one for kids snacks, one for mommy foods and one for small toys. I've had it now for over a year and am still in love with it — highly recommend!!”

6. An Elegant Gold Diaper Backpack MB KRAUSS Chevron Diaper Bag Amazon | $58 See On Amazon This gold diaper backpack is elegant, unique, and will definitely stand out among other diaper bags at your baby or toddler's play date. This versatile bag features 12 pockets, including a back hidden pocket and three insulated pockets for bottles. You can carry it in one of three ways: by using the hand straps, as a messenger bag, or by hanging it to the stroller using removable stroller straps. Made from durable tweed fabric that reviewers say easily wipes clean, this backpack has faux leather straps, and adorable tassel and metallic gold details, making it as chic as it is utilitarian. A helpful review: “I have been on the hunt for this magical bag since my youngest was born. I’ve already spent lots of money on Tory Burch and Honest Co. diaper bags, so I needed to find something that worked but was also nice on the pockets. Enter: MB Krauss. This is 'the bag.' It’s trendy but classic. It has approximately 13,593 pockets to control the chaos (I’m exaggerating, but not by much!) If there’s one thing I love, it’s “things that contain things”. Dividers, zippers, pouches, slots. I love it all. And I cannot believe the price point. The quality is excellent."

7. An Affordable Reversible Tote To Hold Diapers And Everything Else Scarleton Reversible Tote Handbag Amazon | $28 See On Amazon This super cute bag isn't technically a diaper bag, but it's a stylish oversize tote that can easily work as one. The roomy bag is reversible, so you actually get two looks in one with a black side and a tan side. The vegan leather is low-maintenance since it just wipes clean. With fewer compartments, this pick works best as a diaper bag when paired with packing cubes or diaper bag pouches to keep the interior organized; the trade-off is no one will confuse this for a diaper bag. Inside, it does have a coin bag with zipper closure. With over 1,000 reviews, reviewers report this bag is sturdy and durable even when filled to the brim. This pick doesn't come with a changing pad, so be sure to snag one like this pad that folds up into a compact square and comes in several colors. A helpful review: “I LOVE this bag! I wanted something to take the place of my diaper bag that I could use for my daughter's necessities but also my necessities too, this bag does it. I also love that it's reversible and has a 'change' purse hooked to it as well. Very happy with this purchase!!”

Also Great: An On-The-Go Changing Pad For Making Any Purse A Diaper Bag Comfy Cubs Baby Portable Changing Pad Amazon | $9 See On Amazon You can make any bag a diaper bag, especially if you add on a portable changing pad for under $10. This highly rated pick with over 1,600 reviews is more cushioned than the often thinner pads included with some diaper bags, and it's waterproof and wipes clean. I’ve used a clutch-style changing pad with zippered pockets and a wrist strap but found it to be annoyingly bulky in a diaper bag; this compact and lightweight changing pad is preferable. Choose from seven pattern/color options in shades of gray, blue, black, or red. A helpful review: “I....L O V E this changing pad. It’s so easy for on the go changing. Also, it fits nicely into any bag. This diaper changing pad is so easy to wipe clean as well! The only complaint I have is that I wish I would have bought another one. ; )”