Valentine's Day is just around the corner, guys. So if you haven't already — and it's your sort of thing — this is your last-minute reminder to buy or plan something special for your significant other. For many couples, a tradition on Feb. 14 is posting a social media shoutout with a photo and a sappy personal message. For others, the perfect song lyrics are the only way to express those V-Day feelings. So let's take a look at 7 Taylor Swift lyrics to caption your Valentine's Day Instagram post, depending on your current situation.

As her fans know all too well, Taylor Swift is infamous for writing songs about her actual relationships — whether they're love songs or breakup songs. (Or both, depending on the person.) And let's face it — Swift has been with quite a few different guys since she first rose to fame. She's currently dating Joe Alwyn, according to People. And for his sake, here's to hoping her lyrics about Alwyn never make to the jaded ex side of her music.

So there's plenty of material out there, no matter what your current relationship status is. Cautiously starting a relationship? There's a T-Swift song for you. Completely head-over-heels? Newly heartbroken? Jealous of his girlfriend? Just so jaded about his whole love thing in general? Yep, there's a perfect Taylor Swift lyric out there for you. I promise. Such as...

1. "You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess ..."

Back in Swift's country music days, her hit "Love Story" was everywhere. So if you're newly-engaged this Valentine's Day, then maybe consider:

You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess. It's a love story, baby just say yes.

2. "I wanna be your endgame."

If you're madly in love with your partner and want to subtly hint that you're in it for the long haul (so propose, already!) then Taylor Swift's "End Game" might be appropriate. Specifically, try this bit:

I wanna be your endgame. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-Team. I wanna be your endgame, endgame.

3. "All I know is we said hello ..."

Or perhaps you'll want to create an ode to your love-at-first-sight journey by capturing your Instagram photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Everything Has Changed." This bit would be perfect:

All I know is we said hello and your eyes looked like coming home.

Sooo romantic!

4. "But can you feel this magic in the air?"

For a brand new relationship, Swift's song, "Today Was a Fairytale" might accurately capture the butterflies that come with a new love.

But can you feel this magic in the air? It must have been the way you kissed me. Fell in love when I saw you standing there. It must have been the way today was a fairytale.

5. "People are people and sometimes we change our minds."

Are you newly single and not even close to being OK with it? (Or maybe you are, but it's still fresh and hurts like hell.) Then along with the serious-faced selfie, you should definitely include this caption inspired by Swift's "Breathe":

People are people and sometimes we change our minds.

6. "... So, why can't you see? You belong with me."

Does one of your friends — who is currently seeing someone else — not see that you're madly in love with them? If you want to subtly send someone a message about your unrequited love, then Taylor Swift's "You Belong with Me" could be the Valentine's Day caption that speaks to you.

If you could see that I'm the one who understands you. Been here all along. So, why can't you see. You belong with me.

7. "He's the reason for the teardrops on my guitar ..."

Are you still friends with your ex on Instagram, but he's already in another relationship and it's tearing you up inside? Then definitely "celebrate" Valentine's Day with these not-so-subtle Swift lyrics:

I'll bet she's beautiful, that girl he talks about, And she's got everything that I have to live without. He's the reason for the teardrops on my guitar. The only thing that keeps me wishing on a wishing star.

When it comes down to it, there are so many possibilities for a Taylor Swift-inspired Instagram caption on Valentine's Day. Because this artist writes about what she knows and feels — and she clearly falls in and out of love hard. Which is exactly why Swift's lyrics are perfect for Feb. 14, whether you're currently in a relationship or not.