7 Ways To Help Hurricane Victims This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving, despite its problematic origins, has come to represent a time dedicated to appreciating the people, experiences, and things that make life beautiful. Even though the holiday is traditionally spent with relatives, this gathering of gratefulness can be shared with everyone. That's why you might want to get a head start on embracing the spirit of giving this season by finding ways to help hurricane victims this Thanksgiving. As it turns out, it doesn't matter how near or far away you are from the areas affected by this year's intense hurricane season — you can provide support from virtually anywhere.

From finding easily accessible information on the internet to spreading messages exponentially with social media networks, there are so many opportunities to help the citizens of hurricane-damaged places, and thanks to today's technology, getting connected has never been easier. If you're worried about the financial toll this might take on you and your family, there are plenty of budget-friendly options, too. You'll probably find it surprising to see how much stuff you actually have (and don't need or use) when you decide to sort through items for donation.

No matter your location or situation, check out the many ways you can help hurricane victims this Thanksgiving.

1 Give Blood No, I'm not talking about True Blood. But, as it turns out, one thing disaster victims will always need is blood. To find out where you can donate blood, you can check the official Red Cross website for more information. In fact, you may even want to make this selfless act a reoccurring thing since blood is always in high demand.

2 Double It At Work It may not be an option for everybody, but you can see if your work will match your donation by searching on Double the Donation or by reaching out to your human resources department. If your job doesn't show up in the results, this could be a great opportunity to bring it to your employer's attention. Nothing brings a workplace together like a good cause.

3 Send Feminine Hygiene Support Regardless of what is happening in the world around you, your body will continue to have its menstrual cycle. That's why it's so important to help aid women get the products they need. One way you can do that is by buying feminine hygiene items on the #HappyPeriod Amazon wish list. The non-profit organization works to provide women who are in poverty or homeless with feminine products. But, due to the recent hurricanes, #HappyPeriod has extended their efforts to those in affected areas, too.

4 Provide Pets A Home A sometimes overlooked aspect of hurricane damage is that many animals are either displaced or injured during the ordeal. If you want to open your home to a pet while their family recovers, check out Foster A Hurricane Pet. If you can't foster, the website has options to donate as well.

5 Send Supplies For Animal Shelters Additionally, the official website for The Humane Society of the United States posted multiple ways to help hurricane-affected animals and at-capacity shelters by sending supplies, donating, or volunteering locally. Similar to the feminine hygiene support, plenty of places have Amazon wish lists which allow you to send support with the click of a button.

6 Rebuild Houses Though some hurricanes only cause a few fallen branches and temporary road closures, this year's storms have destroyed entire neighborhoods. One of the ways to help hurricane victims is to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Not only can you get involved in your own community, you can donate to hurricane relief efforts across the globe. No matter what your budget or ability level is, there are various ways to help families rebuild their homes and lives.