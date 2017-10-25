8 Adorable 'Sesame Street' Halloween Costumes That'll Give Your Kids Major Street Cred

All over the world, parents with young children know who the real celebrities are. Their kids aren’t impressed with Beyoncé or Brad Pitt, but go gaga over their beloved Sesame Street characters. So instead of the same old witches and goblins, why not dress them up in adorable Sesame Street Halloween costumes?

The quest for Sesame Street cred is no new phenomenon (manama), because I remember being in awe of Big Bird and Cookie Monster when I was a kid over 30 years ago. My kids fell in love with Sesame Street the same way I did, and the best part is they learned valuable lessons from each of the characters.

There are so many characters to choose from, which makes it a lot easier to find the perfect costume. Some costumes are easily available in stores and online, and some you can put together with completely reusable items, like t-shirts and hoodies. This is also the perfect inspiration if you're looking for a group family costume or if you just want to watch all of your children rock it out as the world's favorite muppets. Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? You can follow the path with these eight adorable Sesame Street Halloween costumes.