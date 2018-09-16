It's the middle of September, and we all know what that means: Our kids are starting to eye the Halloween displays and take a mental inventory of all the lollipops and mini-Twix bars they'll collect on that magical night. They may even be begging us to shop for a costume already, and in truth, that's not such a bad idea. Shopping early for popular kids' Halloween costumes will save you a lot of frantic store-hopping and long lines come late October, particularly if your child is set on being a member of the PAW Patrol this year.

Ever since its debut in the summer of 2013, PAW Patrol has earned millions for both its Toronto-based creators and for Nickelodeon, which airs the series in the United States, Financial Post reported. Its popularity no doubt stems from the perfect blending of puppy-dog cuteness and first-responder heroism: The main characters are all pups learning how to perform rescue missions, with the help of their teacher/commander, the human boy Ryder. With unique talents (Tracker has superb hearing; recycler Rocky can repurpose junk into helpful tools), the Patrol is prepared for any situation. So let those kids tote PAW Patrol backpacks and snuggle under PAW Patrol fuzzy blankets. Where role models are concerned, parents could do a lot worse.

If your child has their heart set on dressing as Marshall, Everest, or another helpful Paw Patrol friend, the first step is finding out once and for all which character they want to be. Then do a little comparison shopping to find out what costume option works best for you. Do you want the convenience of buying a complete pre-made outfit, or would you prefer to put together a costume out of less pricey components?

Whichever option you opt for, there are plenty of ways to ensure that your kids will be "ready for a ruff-ruff rescue" on Halloween. Take a look at these awesome buys.

Chase Costume PAW Patrol Chase Halloween Costume $18 Walmart Your little hero will be echoing the little German Shepherd's motto, "Chase is on the case!" in this reasonably priced, comfortable costume, available at Walmart and elsewhere. The cap is what really makes the outfit; I mean, those *ears*, folks. Buy Now

Skye Tutu Child Pink Tutu $10 Party City The trouble with most kids' prefab Halloween costumes is that they're pretty much useless come November 1. They're too unwieldy to wear in school, and too impractical to wear to the store or to church. A more practical option is to buy separates that can be worn long after the last Milky Way bar has been eaten. For instance, you can make a DIY costume of Skye, the air-rescue Cockapoo, by pairing this tutu with a pink turtleneck sweater. Add a pair of goggles (available at any 99-cent or sporting-goods store), and you're done. After the holiday, the tutu can be worn over leggings, and the sweater can pair with jeans on a chilly day. Buy Now

Marshall Hoodie Nickelodeon Toddler Boys' Paw Patrol Character Costume Hoodie $16 Amazon Sweet and slightly clumsy, firefighter Dalmatian pup Marshall is "all fired up" to help anyone in need. For a super-simple and re-usable Halloween ensemble, dress your child in this hoodie (with a see-through character hood), plus a pair of red sweatpants. If your child has black boots, so much the better; if not, sneakers are fine. The hoodie can be worn on its own well into the fall, and it's so cute, your child won't give you a fight about bundling up in the morning. Buy Now

Rocky Costume Kids Paw Patrol Costume $20 Target Not all "PAW Patrol" costumes are widely available, alas. Rocky is one of them. The eager mixed-breed dog specializes in making new things out of discarded materials. But if your little trick-or-treater wants to dress as Rocky, you'll have to do a little browsing to find a costume for the character. Target is one of the stores that carries the full Rocky outfit, so if you act now, you'll have the costume in plenty of time for that special night. Buy Now

Rubble DIY Construction Worker Costume $40 Lakeshore Learning Rubble, an English Bulldog, is the Patrol's construction expert who uses his tools to dig and haul folks out of trouble. If you'd rather not buy a full-length furry costume, this lightweight vest and sturdy helmet from educational supply company Lakeshore will do nicely. You can pair it with brown pants and boots, add a toy hammer or bulldozer, and use face-paint crayons to draw the pup's signature protruding lower fangs. Rubble on the double! Buy Now

Everest Dress Buy Seasons: Paw Patrol Classic Everest Halloween Costume $30 Macy's One of the newest members of the PAW Patrol is a spunky girl Husky pup named Everest, who specializes in ice and snow rescues. This costume, available at Macy's, definitely isn't made for going out in a blizzard, but it'll do just fine for trick-or-treating. Buy Now

Tracker Vest Kids Unisex Polyester Khaki Safari Explorer Vest $14 Amazon The other new member of the PAW Patrol is a Chihuahua named Tracker, whose super sense of hearing helps him find jungle animals in danger. You can put together a Tracker ensemble with this safari vest, green or khaki pants, and an outback-style hat. Attach a couple of construction-paper ears to the side of the hat for the finishing touch. Buy Now