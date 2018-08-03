8 Best Nursing Bras That Will Not Let You Down
There was a time when breastfeeding moms had precious little to choose from in the bra department, especially if those moms wanted something other than a boring old functional garment with about as much style as an ACE bandage. Now, thankfully, lingerie designers have started to figure out that new mothers like to feel pretty, too — and they've also discovered new ways to make nursing bras more comfortable and less bulky. In fact, they just keep getting better and better. So what are the best nursing bras on the market right now? No matter what you're looking for, there's something out there that's bound to fit the bill.
Depending on the day, you won't always need the exact same thing from your nursing bra. Maybe your size is still fluctuating like crazy and you need something that can be adjusted with ease. Maybe you need something lacy and romantic to help you get that pre-baby mojo back. Maybe all you care about is a bra that's as easy-to-wear as an old t-shirt (with more support, of course). The good news is, the most popular nursing bras now go beyond the basics of easy access. You've got more choices than moms have had at any other point in history... and there are more affordable options than ever, too.
Hint: If you haven't built your baby shower registry yet, consider adding a nursing bra (or five). Because while you technically only need a couple of nursing bras, you can never have too many.
1Behr Bras
The best thing about these bras is that they're way cuter than the average boring beige number: Available in a variety of solid colors and fun prints like unicorn, mermaid, and milkshake, they're made of dry-fast fabric to wick away moisture and the cups are specially shaped cups to allow healthy milk production.
2Simple Wishes
Technically this is a hands-free pumping bra (so convenient!), but moms have been known to pump on one side while nursing on the other. Hey, it's all about multitasking! This bra works with all major breast pump brands and adjusts easily to accommodate your ever-changing boobs.
3H&M
Nursing bras can get seriously pricey, so this two-pack for $25 from H&M is a steal. Plus, these are super soft and pretty (they don't scream "nursing bra" like some of the heavier-duty styles).
4Target
Just because you're breastfeeding doesn't mean a bralette is off-limits, as this flirty (and affordable!) style proves. Regularly $17, this is also available in white and a deeper pink shade.
5Medela
Once you find a really comfy nursing sleep bra like this one from Medela, there's no turning back... you'll have to force yourself to put on a "real" bra again. The crisscross front design gives easy access for nighttime feedings, and the material is smooth and stretchy, but not too stretchy.
6Hotmilk
You'd never guess this was a nursing bra! All the style and support of an underwire in a soft cup with 100% cotton lined cups, this date night-worthy bra comes in a wide range of sizes (from 32B to 42K). Check out the coordinating panties, too!
7Cake Lingerie
Versatile and comfortable enough to wear for yoga class or bed, this double layered t-back bra is designed to keep the straps in place whether you're stretching in your sleep or on your mat.
8Kindred Bravely
Winner of the 2017 Mom's Choice Award, this no-elastic, no-underwire bra feels like wearing the coziest, most well-worn bathrobe... as a bra. This might be one you want to hold on to long after your little one is weaned!