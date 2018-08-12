Middle children are awesome — and yes, I am just saying that because I am a middle child myself. Sure, people love to mock us with that famous Brady Bunch line (you know the one), but that's no sweat off of our backs. We do have some pretty cool universal traits, after all, that make us fabulous people to know. Plus, a large flock of entertainers are sandwiched in between siblings. In fact, in honor of National Middle Children Day on Sunday, August 12, here are just eight celebs you didn't know were middle children.

From Jennifer Lopez to Bill Gates, famous middle kids have had huge impacts in culture, politics, civil rights, technology and entertainment. But that's not all that surprising, if I say so myself: Middle children are diplomatic, independent, resilient, sometimes rebellious, and often underestimated, according to Good Housekeeping, which all provide fuel for our success. So much so that some of us eventually find our way to the oval office: 52 percent of U.S. presidents have been middle children, including John F. Kennedy Jr. and Theodore Roosevelt, according to NPR.

I know what you're thinking: What about middle child syndrome? Aren't you all just whiny? Well, for one, middle child syndrome — or, to put it in pop culture terms, the Marcia effect — doesn't actually exist, according to Business Insider. And secondly, yes, I am whiny, but it has nothing to do with my birth order, #thankyouverymuch.

Enough about me... Here's all you need to know about these eight famous middles.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, the multimillion dollar triple-threat out of the Bronx, is one of three sisters, according to Wonderwall. Her older sister is Leslie Lopez, and her younger sis is Emmy Award-winning journalist Lynda Lopez, who works for ABC News.

Chris Hemsworth

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is the middle child in a famous sibling trifecta, according to People. His older brother, Luke, stars in Westworld while younger bro, Liam, is known for his role in the Hunger Games franchise (and his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus).

Britney Spears

I am of the mind that Britney is the only Spears that matters (#sorrynotsorry). But because we're talking about famous middles, it's worth noting that Britney "It's Britney, Bitch" Spears has an older brother, Bryan, in addition to her well-known younger sister, Jamie Lynn of Zoey 101 fame, according to Wonderwall.

Anne Hathaway

Actor Anne Hathaway, who's won an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe, is sister to two brothers: Michael, the first-born, and Thomas, the youngest, according to Mental Floss. Add in the fact that she's from New Jersey, and it's no wonder the Ocean's 8 star can take all the criticism with stride.

John Legend

Singer John Legend is not a traditional middle child. He's technically the second oldest in his family, according to Bodyheightweight, but he is the middle of three brothers. His older brother is Ronald, while his younger sibling is Vaughn, also a singer. The three sons also have a younger sister named Phyllis.

Zoe Saldana

Like Lopez — and myself — Zoe Saldana is the middle child of a daughter trifecta, according to Wonderwall. And all three sisters work in the entertainment industry: The Guardians of the Galaxy star started a production company with older sis, Mariel, and younger sis, Cisely, last year, Wonderwall reported.

Demi Lovato

Pop star Demi Lovato grew up with older sister, Dallas, and her younger maternal half-sister, Madison De La Garza, who starred on ABC's hit series, Desperate Housewives, according to Wonderwall. Lovato has an older half-sister, Amber, from her father's side, but didn't connect with her until the singer was 20 years old.

Tom Hiddleston

Avengers star Tom Hiddleston isn't the only entertainer in his family, according to Wonderwall. His younger sister, Emma, is also an actor. His older sister, Sarah, on the other hand, is a journalist.

Let's be real, people love to hate on middle children. But as this small — and not at all extensive — list of famous middle kids proves, you can't keep us down because we're just way to awesome.

Happy National Middle Child Day, my fellow middles!