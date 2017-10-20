8 Clever Halloween Costumes You Won't Spend All Night Explaining

Hands down, the most annoying question during Halloween: So, what are you exactly? After scouring for solutions, I've come up with some clever Halloween costumes you don't have to explain. A lot of these have been inspired by trends over this year and last, so it should be fresh in everyone's mind who or what you are, why you're dressed like that, and where the inspiration came from.

The most important thing with all of these costumes is execution. These aren't for the last-minute Halloween party goer. Some of these costumes will require a bit more work (or a little more money up front), but they'll be super obvious and well worth your while. So if you've got the patience for some planning, some sewing, and shopping, then this list goes out to you.

Most of these ideas stem from events or trends from this past year. Think Game of Thrones, Baywatch, and unicorns. They're all pretty well-known topics that people will be able to spot from a mile away. By dressing up as one of these nine clever Halloween costumes you don't have to explain, you'll be able to enjoy the party more and talk about your costume less, and that is a pretty beautiful thing.

2 Harley Quinn Oct. 28, 2015 - Source: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Europe I absolutely love this version of Harley Quinn that Poppy Delevigne pulled off in 2014. You'll need to find a bomber jacket and bodysuit, fishnet tights, and military style lace-up boots. Tear out holes in in your fishnets, and set them (so that they don't tear more) with clear nail polish. Do a center part in your hair, put them into pig tails, and hit your tips with hair makeup in red and blue ($22, Redken). Get red and blue hair wraps to wrap around each of your ponytails. Find a baseball bat, and you're ready. The main thing here is being a makeup pro. Use this makeup look from Lupsona as inspiration that's both glamorous and spot-on. You can shop a different Harly Quinn look on Polyvore too.

3 Baywatch (The 2017 version) Paramount Pictures on YouTube You're going to have to work with a red onepiece ($18, Fabkini) because after searching the Internet for hours, the best option is to DIY if you want recreate the exact updated 2017 look. You'll need a zipper ($7, AliExpress) and to add it to the front of the suit. If you're not sure how to do it, Craftsy has helpful tips on how to sew Spandex, and how to sew on exposed zippers.