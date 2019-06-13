Father's Day is coming up way faster than expected (doesn't it always happen that way?), and if you're still wondering what you should get for the father figure in your children's lives, these dad-centric children's books are actual Father's Day goals. Not only will your child love bonding with their dad (or step-dad, grandpa, uncle, whoever is special enough for them) over these adorable reads, you'll also be fostering their love for reading too, which is always a good thing. So if that sounds good to you, then you'll want some daddy and me children's books for Father's Day to honor the special man in their life.

Some of these books are warm and heartfelt, cultivating all the feels (cue the tears), while others are just straight-up silly. Either way, the focus of every narrative is right on dear old dad — which is exactly where it's supposed to be. Bonus, you can find them all on Amazon for super cheap so you don't actually have to go to the store and buy something (who has the time for that anyway). But hurry because Father's Day is Sunday, June 16, so it's a good idea to put these orders in sooner rather than later.

1. 'No More Poems' by Rhett Miller & illustrated by Dan Santat No More Poems!: A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse $11 Amazon Full of clever wordplay and bright visual gags — and toilet humor, of course — these 23 rhyming poems make for an ideal read-aloud experience. See On Amazon

5. 'Love' by Matt de la Pena & illustrated by Loren Long Love $13 Amazon In this heartfelt celebration of love, Newberry Medal-winning author Matt de la Peña and bestselling illustrator Loren Long depict the many ways we experience this universal bond, which carries us from the day we are born throughout the years of our childhood and beyond. See On Amazon