8 Daddy & Me Children's Books For Father's Day To Honor The Special Person In Their Life
Father's Day is coming up way faster than expected (doesn't it always happen that way?), and if you're still wondering what you should get for the father figure in your children's lives, these dad-centric children's books are actual Father's Day goals. Not only will your child love bonding with their dad (or step-dad, grandpa, uncle, whoever is special enough for them) over these adorable reads, you'll also be fostering their love for reading too, which is always a good thing. So if that sounds good to you, then you'll want some daddy and me children's books for Father's Day to honor the special man in their life.
Some of these books are warm and heartfelt, cultivating all the feels (cue the tears), while others are just straight-up silly. Either way, the focus of every narrative is right on dear old dad — which is exactly where it's supposed to be. Bonus, you can find them all on Amazon for super cheap so you don't actually have to go to the store and buy something (who has the time for that anyway). But hurry because Father's Day is Sunday, June 16, so it's a good idea to put these orders in sooner rather than later.
1. 'No More Poems' by Rhett Miller & illustrated by Dan Santat
2. 'My Daddy And Me' by Liesbet Slegers
3. 'Dandy' by Amy Dyckman & illustrated by Charles Santoso
When Daddy spots a solitary weed in his lawn, he's appalled (along with all of his neighborhood friends). But his daughter Sweetie has fallen in love with the beautiful flower, even going so far as to name it Charlotte. This story is the perfect example of how kids can influence their parents, and how much they are wrapped around their kids' fingers
4. 'Little White Fish and His Daddy' by Guido Van Genechten
Little White Fish has a lot of friends, and they all have amazing daddies. Little Sea Horse’s dad is really fast. Little Whale’s dad is the biggest in the ocean. But of course Little White Fish’s daddy is very good at something too! A heartwarming story for Father’s Day, and every day. For toddlers ages 2 years and up, this book is written with a focus on the child’s emotions.
5. 'Love' by Matt de la Pena & illustrated by Loren Long
6. 'Hop On Pop' by Dr. Seuss
7. 'Guess How Much I Love You' by Sam McBratney & illustrated by Anita Jeram
8. 'Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale' by Mo Willems
Trixie, Daddy, and Knuffle Bunny take a trip to the neighborhood laundromat, but their adventure takes an unexpected turn when Trixie realizes something is missing. This sweet story is a favorite for so many children, and the relationship between Tixie, Daddy, and even little Knuffle Bunny will remind you of your own family.