Romper

8 Daddy & Me Children's Books For Father's Day To Honor The Special Person In Their Life

By Alison Kresta
Share

Father's Day is coming up way faster than expected (doesn't it always happen that way?), and if you're still wondering what you should get for the father figure in your children's lives, these dad-centric children's books are actual Father's Day goals. Not only will your child love bonding with their dad (or step-dad, grandpa, uncle, whoever is special enough for them) over these adorable reads, you'll also be fostering their love for reading too, which is always a good thing. So if that sounds good to you, then you'll want some daddy and me children's books for Father's Day to honor the special man in their life.

Some of these books are warm and heartfelt, cultivating all the feels (cue the tears), while others are just straight-up silly. Either way, the focus of every narrative is right on dear old dad — which is exactly where it's supposed to be. Bonus, you can find them all on Amazon for super cheap so you don't actually have to go to the store and buy something (who has the time for that anyway). But hurry because Father's Day is Sunday, June 16, so it's a good idea to put these orders in sooner rather than later.

1. 'No More Poems' by Rhett Miller & illustrated by Dan Santat

No More Poems!: A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse

$11

Amazon

Full of clever wordplay and bright visual gags — and toilet humor, of course — these 23 rhyming poems make for an ideal read-aloud experience.

2. 'My Daddy And Me' by Liesbet Slegers

My Daddy and Me

$12

Amazon

What do you love to do with your daddy? There are so many things you can do together! This one is a cheerful book with flaps that make animals appear in a surprising way. For toddlers ages 18 months and up, the story is written with a focus on the child’s emotions.

3. 'Dandy' by Amy Dyckman & illustrated by Charles Santoso

Dandy

$9

Amazon

When Daddy spots a solitary weed in his lawn, he's appalled (along with all of his neighborhood friends). But his daughter Sweetie has fallen in love with the beautiful flower, even going so far as to name it Charlotte. This story is the perfect example of how kids can influence their parents, and how much they are wrapped around their kids' fingers

4. 'Little White Fish and His Daddy' by Guido Van Genechten

Little White Fish and His Daddy

$13

Amazon

Little White Fish has a lot of friends, and they all have amazing daddies. Little Sea Horse’s dad is really fast. Little Whale’s dad is the biggest in the ocean. But of course Little White Fish’s daddy is very good at something too! A heartwarming story for Father’s Day, and every day. For toddlers ages 2 years and up, this book is written with a focus on the child’s emotions.

5. 'Love' by Matt de la Pena & illustrated by Loren Long

Love

$13

Amazon

In this heartfelt celebration of love, Newberry Medal-winning author Matt de la Peña and bestselling illustrator Loren Long depict the many ways we experience this universal bond, which carries us from the day we are born throughout the years of our childhood and beyond.

6. 'Hop On Pop' by Dr. Seuss

Hop On Pop

$5

Amazon

Originally created by Dr. Seuss, Beginner Books encourage children to read all by themselves, with simple words and illustrations that give clues to their meaning. This one in particular is a classic to share the love between dads and their little hopping tinies.

7. 'Guess How Much I Love You' by Sam McBratney & illustrated by Anita Jeram

Guess How Much I Love You

$6

Amazon

Little Nutbrown Hare shows his daddy how much he loves him: as wide as he can reach and as far as he can hop. But Big Nutbrown Hare, who can reach farther and hop higher, loves him back just as much.

8. 'Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale' by Mo Willems

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale

$14

Amazon

Trixie, Daddy, and Knuffle Bunny take a trip to the neighborhood laundromat, but their adventure takes an unexpected turn when Trixie realizes something is missing. This sweet story is a favorite for so many children, and the relationship between Tixie, Daddy, and even little Knuffle Bunny will remind you of your own family.