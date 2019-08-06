If you're a parent who loves going all out for Halloween with a decorated house and coordinated family costumes, you have to consider including your fur child in the fun. These Disney halloween costumes for dogs are the perfect fit when dressing your fam as the cast of your favorite animated classic. Even if you stay home to hand out candy, answering the door with a tiny Ewok is bound to elicit some smiles.

When ordering your pet a Halloween costume, be sure to keep costume safety tips from the Animal Humane Society in mind. Your dog should be able to move, breathe, bark, and see normally, and the costume should be made of nontoxic materials should they decide to chew on it. Avoid outfits with dangling pieces that may be chewed off and become a choking hazard. Try to get your pooch used to the costume before Halloween by wearing it around the house and offering treats. And, of course, if your pet seems uncomfortable, opt for a cute bandana or themed collar instead.

These Disney costumes are safe when compared to these guidelines, and they’re some of the cutest on the market. I mean, come on, who wouldn’t want to see a little Buzz walking around the house? Check these out and see which one is right for your furry friend.

1. Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie's The Disney Store | $26.95 See on Disney Store Gosh, pal, you sure look swell! True Disney lovers could spot these ears anywhere, and they'll look as iconic as ever on top of your pup's head for Halloween. This costume is a comfortable one-piece available in four sizes. Prices start at $22.95 for small costumes and go up to $26.95 for XL.

2. Minnie Mouse Minnie Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie's The Disney Store | $32.95 See on Disney Store If you've got a sweet and spunky pup on your hands, a Minnie Mouse costume would totally match their personality. Minnie's polka dot dress comes with her bow and ears, too. Prices start at $26.95 for small costumes and go up to $32.95 for XL.

3. Dumbo Dumbo Pet Costume by Rubie's The Disney Store | $28.95 See on Disney Store Are you here for these ears or what? Your little elephant will look so stinkin' precious in this Dumbo get-up, complete with the signature ears, circus collar, and little yellow hat with Timothy Mouse. Prices start at $24.95 for small costumes and go up to $28.95 for XL.

4. Woody Woody Pet Costume by Rubies The Disney Store | $26.95 See on Disney Store Reach for the sky! Your dog will be the new sheriff in town dressed as Woody. His shirt includes his famous pull string, red and yellow shirt, cow print vest, and his faithful hat. Prices start at $22.95 for small costumes and go up to $26.95 for XL.

5. Buzz Lightyear Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume by Rubie's The Disney Store | $32.95 See on Disney Store If your pooch is ready to defend the galaxy, they're going to need some wings. This pair lights up and comes with a costume shirt and helmet headpiece to take them to infinity and beyond. Prices start at $28.95 for small costumes and go up to $32.95 for XL.

6. Jessie Jessie Pet Costume by Rubie's - Toy Story The Disney Store | $26.95 See on Disney Store Excuse me, cowgirl, but who gave you permission?! Your little deputy will look to-die-for in Jessie's Western shirt, signature hat and braid, and her pull string (catchphrases not included). Prices start at $22.95 for small costumes and go up to $26.95 for XL.

7. Ewok Ewok Costume for Pets by Rubie's - Star Wars The Disney Store | $26.95 See on Disney Store If your pup is a teddy bear-faced breed, this costume was practically made for them. The bodysuit and headpiece are designed for easy wear, but stay on securely. Prices start at $22.95 for small costumes and go up to $26.95 for XL.