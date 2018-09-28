As the temperatures dip outside, I find myself craving warm, hearty meals and decadent desserts, especially ones that are heavy on the fall flavors. With apples, cranberries and pumpkins in season, it's a fun time to bake and eat like a locavore. That's why I rounded up 8 fall Instant Pot dessert recipes that are so delicious, you'll want to eat them all year round.

Besides the smell of pumpkin spice lattes wafting through the air, there are lots of other signs that fall is here. First and foremost, my Instagram feed has been completely overrun by apple orchard shots. It seems like everyone has gone a little apple-crazy this year, and I'm not going to lie, I've caught the apple fever. I plan on taking my littles to the orchard this weekend and getting apples by the bushelful. That's why I was stoked to find so many instant pot recipes that utilize apples in such creative, delicious and effortless ways.

Below you'll find several apple-centric desserts, as well as some other great fall-inspired treats. From clove cranberry applesauce to pumpkin pudding to chocolate fudgy brownies, there's an instant pot recipe below that's sure to convince your tastebuds that fall really is the best season.

1 Instant Pot Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookies and Cups I love making caramel apples in the fall but this salted caramel cheesecake instant pot recipe from Cookies and Cups uses caramel in a whole new (decadent) way. With a cook time of only 35 minutes, you need this gorgeous dessert in your life stat!

2 Instant Pot Apple Crisp Cooking with Karli If you've recently stocked up on apples, either at the orchard or at the farmer's market, there's really nothing better than using them for a good old-fashioned apple crisp. This instant pot apple crisp from Cooking with Karli is so easy to make, it can be in your belly in a matter of minutes!

3 Pressure Cooker Fudgy Brownies Taste and Tell In my opinion, chocolate is way more enjoyable in sweater season than bikini season, so bring on the chocolate! These outrageously good pressure cooker fudgy brownies from Taste and Tell are a chocoholics dream come true.

4 Low Carb Pressure Cooker Pumpkin Pie Pudding Two Sleevers Move over pumpkin spiced lattes, there's a new pumpkin recipe in town! This drool-inducing pressure cooker pumpkin pie pudding from Two Sleevers is so good, it shouldn't be reserved for just Thanksgiving time. It's easy to make, and low carb and keto-friendly too.

5 Pumpkin Banana Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake Instant Pot A Pinch of Healthy This instant pot pumpkin banana chocolate chip bundt cake recipe from A Pinch of Healthy is like taking a bit into fall. It can be made from start to finish in under an hour, and it's the perfect dessert to serve at either an autumn brunch or cozy dinner party.

6 Pressure Cooker Carrot Halva Dessert Two Sleevers Pair your chai with this amazing pressure cooker carrot halva recipe from Two Sleevers, that's also all about the cardamom. The Indian dessert is also a pretty healthy option (as far as desserts go), with just 166 calories per serving.

7 Instant Pot Spiced Apples A Spicy Perspective Nothing rounds out a meal of comfort food like a spiced apple dessert, and this instant pot recipe from A Spicy Perspective is beyond good. It's so cinnamon-y sweet, and cooks in under a minute!