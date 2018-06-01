8 Father’s Day Gifts For The Car Enthusiast
Summer is officially here, and Father's Day is right around the corner. Finding the right gift for dear old dad is usually easier said than done, especially since most dads "don't want anything." But, if you're lucky, you know a dad with very specific taste, so finding a gift isn't some seemingly never-ending quest. And if you're looking for Father's Day gifts for the car enthusiast, you've come to the right place.
Cars are extremely personal to those who put a lot of extra tender love and care into their automobiles. And, of course, their love for all things with four wheels doesn't end when their vehicle is parked. Every car-lover I know purchases all things cars, from figurines to mugs to shirts. All-weather car mats? Dads want them. Car wash gift cards? Dads need them.
In my experience, every car guy has a list of things they'd either love to have but won't buy themselves, or already have but need more of. And, of course, there are the Father's Day gifts the dad in your life hasn't even imagined yet. So if you have a car enthusiast, or four, in your life, consider this the Dad's Day list of your dreams. So go forth and purchase, before it's too late.
Personalized Garage Sign
Any car lover will appreciate a personalized memento to hang in his car's lair. There's even different sizes and trim options. Due to the unique, customizable, distressed board, the sooner you order, the better.Buy Now
Air-Mount
This innovative "in-car connectivity solution" allows you to call, text, listen to music, email, chat, check your calendar, navigate the roads, and ask Alexa — all hands-free so dad can focus on the road ahead.Buy Now
Portable Car Battery Jump
You never know when your car will need a jump. Honestly, this gift is perfect for everyone and anyone, but car enthusiast in particular will appreciate how lightweight (just 14 ounces) yet powerful this tool is. It's compatible with 3.0 L and smaller gas or petrol engines, as well as 2.5 L diesel powered vehicles. The battery is long-lasting with a compact 44Wh lithium ion battery. The Smart Jump feature is meant to protect the car from "short-circuiting, anti-recharge, and overcharging."Buy Now
Car Speedometer Cuff Links
These silver-plated, vintage cufflinks will add a little razzle-dazzle to any car lover's wardrobe. Available in silver plated over brass, 925 Sterling Silver, or Stainless Steel, the cuff links range in size from 16mm to 18mm.Buy Now
Tire Inflator
It seems like tires always end up low at the most unexpected, inconvenient times. Ensure this isn't the case for any car-obsessed dad with this cordless inflator with automatic shutoff. Within 90 seconds, this powerful tool can inflate any standard vehicle tire from 25 psi to 30 psi. As an added bonus, it also works on bikes.Buy Now
A Hands-Free Headset
Make your auto enthusiast's commute a little sweeter with this comfortable, noise-canceling Bluetooth technology. Equipped with a built-in Mic and HD voice support, making calls while driving has never been so easy. Simple pairing for music or audio books, this gift provides 12+ hours of usage from a single charge, and over 200 hours in low-power standby.Buy Now
Texaco LED Marquee Sign
What dad wouldn't want to light up his garage with this bad boy? It's dual-sided, and operates on two AA batteries. Go ahead and complete his car-loving aesthetic this Father's Day.Buy Now
NASCAR Ride Along
For the ultimate race fan/car enthusiast, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity lets your favorite dad sit in the passenger seat of a race car while a professional racing instructor takes them around a premier speedway for three whole laps. For a little more cash, you can let them do more laps, and there are other packages available to make any dad feel like a car boss.Buy Now