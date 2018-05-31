11 Father’s Day Gifts For The Outdoor Lover
Father's Day is the perfect time to honor all the amazing men in your life. From the new dad in need of a special dinner out, to the seasoned grandfather who definitely deserves a handcrafted photo memory book, curating the perfect gift for any father is no small feat. If there's a man on your list who craves adventure, the scent of marshmallows burning over an open pit, or navigating his way through the wilderness beneath the stars, snag a few Father's Day gifts for the outdoor lover, sure to impress any dad who would rather fish and camp than sit on the couch and watch TV.
Forget about the stereotypical tie or coffee mug Father's Day gift. If your dad loves the outdoors he's surely hoping for more this year, right? Perhaps a portable stove, for example, or even just a great pair of water-proof socks to keep his feet warm while he's trekking through the tundra. Like the great outdoors, there's really no end to the list of adventured-inspired gifts you could send your camp-loving dad on Father's Day.
So whether he's an avid camper, hiker, biker, or runner, there are things everyone who considers themselves "outdoorsy" should own. And, thankfully, there's still time to order any of the below to complete the outdoor wish list of their dreams, so get to it.
An Insulated Tumbler
For the dad who's into everything outdoors, The Rambler Lowball will be his new go-to source for keeping the coffee hot or the beer ice cold, thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation. Show dad he deserves a temperature-accurate beverage at all times.Buy Now
Wood-Burning Backpack Stove
This nature-friendly, efficient, and compact wood-burning stove burns a hotter fire with less fuel. Not only is it a lightweight must-have for any camping or hiking trip, the Solo Stove Lite is uniquely designed to be versatile and compact for use anywhere, anytime.Buy Now
Waterproof Socks
No matter what kind of outdoor event your guy enjoys, these breathable, waterproof socks should be part of his attire on Father's Day, and every day.Buy Now
Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
Not only is this cool speaker a waterproof gizmo that floats, it's dust- and sand-proof and allows you listen to tunes up to 30 feet away.Buy Now
5-Piece Stainless Steel Tool Kit
For the griller in your life, this 5-piece, stainless steel tool set has everything an outdoor chef needs to grill his way. Complete with a basting brush, spatula, fork, grill brush, and tongs, the lucky guy who's gifted this set will also enjoy heat resistant handles, easy cleaning, and no-slip grip handles.Buy Now
Emergency Flashlight With Added Supplies
This military spec aluminum beauty should be in everyone's backpack or car for potential emergencies. The compact flashlight — which provides 40 hours of continuous light — "canister" holds fishing gear, a quick fire start, wire hand saw, water purification tablets, mirror, trail markers, first aid, razor blade, and a beeswax candle to ensure that whatever happens in the great outdoors, you're prepared.Buy Now
Portable Loveseat Chair
Take romance to the great outdoors with this seat built for two. With a slight recline to increase comfort and easy-carry bag, there's no better place to be than snuggling by the fire pit — together.Buy Now
A Do-It-All Tool
This stainless steel multi-tool will be any outdoor lover's best friend. Complete with scissors, clip-point knife, serrated knife, diamond file, large and small bit drivers, two double-end bits, large screwdriver, 8" ruler, opener with wire stripper, and lanyard attachment, there's no need for any other tool.Buy Now
High-Speed Charger
Even if the men in your life prefer the outdoors, it doesn't mean they'll abandon every modern comfort. Give them the gift of technology with a small, light portable charger that provides nearly "three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges." Impact, vibration, and extreme temperature-tested, this is a must-have for the fathers that can't part with the phones in their lives.Buy Now
A Cooking System
For the camping man who's lacking a grill, this collapsable, two-person cook system provides a pot for outdoor stove cooking, two mugs, and two bowls that lock together for easy travel.Buy Now
A Sturdy Wallet
Yes, a wallet is personal, and every man must decide for himself what type he wants to purchase. However, for those moments when he plans to be outdoors for extended periods of time, this lightweight, durable, floating wallet is perfect. It's made from heavy-duty recycled sails, so you know it can handle any weather.Buy Now