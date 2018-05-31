11 Father’s Day Gifts For The Outdoor Lover

Father's Day is the perfect time to honor all the amazing men in your life. From the new dad in need of a special dinner out, to the seasoned grandfather who definitely deserves a handcrafted photo memory book, curating the perfect gift for any father is no small feat. If there's a man on your list who craves adventure, the scent of marshmallows burning over an open pit, or navigating his way through the wilderness beneath the stars, snag a few Father's Day gifts for the outdoor lover, sure to impress any dad who would rather fish and camp than sit on the couch and watch TV.

Forget about the stereotypical tie or coffee mug Father's Day gift. If your dad loves the outdoors he's surely hoping for more this year, right? Perhaps a portable stove, for example, or even just a great pair of water-proof socks to keep his feet warm while he's trekking through the tundra. Like the great outdoors, there's really no end to the list of adventured-inspired gifts you could send your camp-loving dad on Father's Day.

So whether he's an avid camper, hiker, biker, or runner, there are things everyone who considers themselves "outdoorsy" should own. And, thankfully, there's still time to order any of the below to complete the outdoor wish list of their dreams, so get to it.