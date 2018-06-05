It's not always easy to find just the right gift for dad on Father's Day. Whether you are like me and expect one gift to say it all or simply can't pinpoint what dad likes these days, you might spend hours scrolling and clicking without turning up the results you are seeking. But if you know a dad who's all about having a good laugh, then you might want to check out these hilarious Father's Day gifts from Etsy because there really is a little something for everyone.

Your dad might be the guy who leans on solid dad jokes to get everyone in a good mood, or perhaps he's the kind of guy who wears his silly thoughts on his coffee mug or beer glass. Either way, you're bound to nail something down from this list, whether it is a fun pair of socks or a bit of humor mixed with sentiment in the form of a temporary tattoo.

The best part, of course, is that your gift will be the one that makes dad smile and that's kind of what this day is all about — celebrating dad. Well, that and jokes like, "What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth hurt-y." But we'll let dad take care of that part.

1 For The Motorcycle Loving Dad KOYSARsocks/Etsy "I Don't Snore I Dream I'm a Motorcycle" Socks, $8 to $11, Etsy Have a motorcycle-loving dad in your life? You might want to scoop up these socks for him. After all, why not add a bit of humor to his little white lie about that awful racket that keeps everyone up at night?

2 A Card That Says It All KellyConnorDesigns/Etsy "Dad, I'm Awesome" Card, $3, Etsy I mean, not that you'll ever get him to admit it, but you know you are your dad's favorite, right? Tell it like it is with this card and he's sure to find it funny. (Your siblings? Not so much.)

3 Because Grandpa Is Kind Of Awesome LoveFamilyAndHome/Etsy "Funpa" T-Shirt, $19-$25, Etsy If grandpa is all, "I'm not a regular grandpa, I'm a cool grandpa," then this is the shirt for him. Pick from black, charcoal, or navy, and let him know you appreciate his fun-loving nature.

4 Wear Your Love On Your Sleeve happytatts/Etsy Vintage "Dad" Tattoo, $5, Etsy Give dad a chuckle (and show him how much you love him) with this vintage style heart tattoo. Whether you are a big kid who plans to wear it on your own arm or your little one will be the one sporting the tat, he's bound to appreciate the display of devotion.

5 A No-Fail Cheat Sheet Emergency Dad Jokes Card, $4, Etsy It's safe to say this card would be a hit with my dad. After all, he's the man who loves the joke: "Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven, eight, nine." If a dad in your life cracks up over life's small humors, then you can crack him up with this card.

7 For The Dad Who Hearts Fart Jokes PersonalizedGiftsUS/Etsy "World's Best FARTER" Glass, $18, Etsy If a dad in your life thinks a good fart joke is funny, then he will probably appreciate this goofy highball glass. You can also choose a pint glass, wine glass, or beer mug with a handle if your dad's beverage of choice isn't served "neat" or "on the rocks."