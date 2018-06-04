10 Funny Father’s Day Gift Ideas For The Jokester In Your Life

This Father's Day, don't forget to celebrate all the dads who don't take life too seriously. You know, the ones who are quick to make a fart joke, think gag gifts are the best, and prefer humor over any sort of sentimental feelings. In fact, there are more than a few funny Father's Day gift ideas sure to make the jokester in your life laugh their you-know-what off. Not only will the class-turned-family clown appreciate the fact that you thought of him, but the gift you choose will surely provide laughs for years to come.

Just like all the outdoor-loving, foodie, or car enthusiast dad, jokesters deserve a little bit of Father's Day love, too. While parenthood is undeniably stressful, it's also comedy gold, so give the hilarious dad in your life a reason or two to laugh so hard he cries. For example, the jokester dad will love a photoshopped "painting" of himself in Medieval times to hang above the mantel. Or maybe he'll get a real kick out of a Monopoly-like game that's mostly beer-based. And for the dad that struggles in the joke department, there's a book of "dad jokes" that'll help him remain the life of the party.

No matter what type of humor the dads in your life subscribe to, there's something for everyone that's guaranteed to get a good laugh on Father's Day.