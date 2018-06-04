9 Father’s Day Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life
The official countdown to Father's Day is on. If you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift for all the food-loving dads in your life, the time to act is now. From the sophisticated food aficionados to the "makes everything from scratch" chef, your favorite foodie will appreciate a unique and thoughtful addition to their kitchen or palette repertoire. So, if you need solid Father's Day gifts for the foodie in your life, look no further.
Now, of course, there are different types of foodies. So, depending on the dad (or dads) in your life, there's a cornucopia of gadgets, subscription boxes, and tools to choose from that every chef should have this Father's Day. These dads can be tricky to shop for, to be sure, because they probably already own all of the top-of-the-line products. So shopping for dad's special day is a time to get creative, so you can nab only the best, most unique gifts for any food-loving father.
For example, the grill master in your life will undoubtably swoon (do dads do that?) over any outdoorsy food gift, while wine connoisseurs will appreciate a mixology subscription service to highlight the flavors in their Insta-worthy plating. Regardless of which category they fall into, every dad needs any (or all) of the following foodie-approved gifts:
Caviar Trio
For the ultimate adventure eater, this trio of domestic Ikura Salmon, Sturgeon American, and Spoonbill caviar is sure to please. With this kind of foodie-splurge, three small jars of bonafide luxury are at any dad's fingertips.Buy Now
The Essential Bar Tool
This little do-it-all gizmo, well, does it all. There's a channel knife, zester, cork and lever, can lance, bottle opener, a jigger-measuring .5 oz, 1 oz & 1.5 oz, and two knives. Any dad will want for nothing as he preps his favorite evening spirit.Buy Now
Long Handle Salt-And-Pepper Shakers
For the grill king, these 12 inch long handle salt and pepper shakers are a must-have. Season anything on the grill without risk of getting burned? Sign me up. The handles can also be unscrewed so you can use the shakers at the dinner or picnic table.Buy Now
A Personalized Cookie Cutter
If you have a favorite photograph of the all the baking dads in your life, this is for you. The 3-D printed mold comes in a variety of colors, but time is of the essence... so if you're interested in baking things with your dad's face on it, you'd better act fast.Buy Now
Potted Herb Keeper
For all the foodies who purchase herbs, only to have them dry out or die, this is a necessary gift. The self-watering system lets herbs take in water as they need it from the Hydro-Felt pads. No more wasting money on herbs that end up getting tossed.Buy Now
A Great Thermometer
This thermometer is top-of-the-line when it comes to speed and accuracy. You can obtain a reading in just three seconds or less, and the display rotates with you.Buy Now
A Visually Pleasing Cutting Board
The end-grain construction provides a solid foundation for all the cutting and chopping to come. Crafted with acacia wood, this cutting board is made to last.Buy Now
Easy Ice Cream Maker
For the foodie who wants the taste of homemade ice cream in 10 minutes or less, this is your go-to gift. By adding a base to the pre-chilled bowl, the ice cream freezes by stirring... and right before your eyes. A fun treat for the whole family.Buy Now
A Curated Cocktail Box
$38
Get you foodie the perfect compliment to any meal — specialty cocktail kits from a monthly subscription service. You can prepay for a specific number of months, or just do the one. Either way, these boxes include mixology recipes and top shelf spirits.Buy Now