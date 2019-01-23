Valentine's Day can be a tough holiday. Obviously a day focused on love is difficult if you don't have a significant other, but it's also hard if you do have someone — are you really supposed to cancel your regularly scheduled programming of work and laundry and Grey's Anatomy just for the sake of romance? Apparently yes, thanks to Hallmark and Hollywood propagation of the day's importance. Romper gets that you need all the help you can get to make your celebrations as festive and stress-free as possible, which is why I'm giving you 8 Instant Pot Valentine's Day desserts that can revolutionize your February 14.

Using your Instant Pot to expedite your V-Day celebrations is super helpful, especially if you want to use the holiday as a chance to reignite the spark when you're low on time. There's no way your relationship with your partner didn't change at least a little after you had kids, and even if those shifts were mostly for the better, it's likely romance isn't your number one priority anymore. Parents cites a lack of quality time as one of the six most common issues couples face after they have kids, so finding creative ways to get around the lack of time for just the two of you can make a major difference in your relationship.

The Instant Pot lets you make dessert with minimal effort, so you can get the sweet treat ready for your family without having to watch it the whole time. You can use the time you get back to snuggle up with your partner, or to put the kiddos to bed early so the two of you can be alone. Whatever your strategy is for getting some alone time with your loved one this Valentine's Day, these eight recipes can help you out.

1 Pressure Cooker Heart-Shaped Cheesecake Pressure Cooking Today This recipe from Pressure Cooking Today is a no brainer for the most romantic day of the year. The trick for getting the the perfect cheesecakes is to pour the batter into heart shaped springform pans. Pro-tip: these bad boys need to chill for at least four hours before they're ready to serve, so making them the night before will save you from feeling stressed on Valentine's Day itself.

2 Instant Pot Chocolate Lava Cakes Cooking With Curls Chocolate and romance have a long history; as the Independent explains, giving someone a box of chocolates in Victorian times was basically a marriage proposal. A cocoa treat isn't quite so significant today, but these Instant Pot Chocolate Lava Cakes, courtesy of Cooking With Curls, are definitely a romantic dessert option for V-Day. The cakes are ready in just 17 minutes, and using the Instant Pot over a traditional oven actually helps the outside stay moist. Wins all around.

3 Strawberries And Cream Instant Pot Cake One Happy Housewife Strawberries are another traditional Valentine's Day food, both because of their red color and because they are "the symbol of Venus, the Roman goddess of love" according to Chequamegon Food Co-Op. Most people go with chocolate covered strawberries, but this Strawberries and Cream Instant Pot Cake from One Happy Housewife is a delicious alternative the whole family can enjoy. You can make it in an hour from prep to ready to serve, so it's a great option for a simple weeknight at home.

4 Instant Pot Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookies and Cups Valentine's Day can be kind of anti-climactic if you or your special someone don't have a major sweet tooth, which is why I love this Instant Pot Salted Caramel Cheesecake as an alternative to the sugar overload. A cream cheese filling and a ritz cracker crust cut the sweetness of the caramel in this recipe from Cookies and Cups, giving you a February 14 treat that even a dessert hater would love.

5 Pressure Cooker Cookies N Creme Cheesecake This Old Gal A cake that's also a cookie will always be a crowd pleaser, especially with little ones, which is why I love this Pressure Cooker Cookies N Creme Cheesecake created by This Old Gal. You can make this combo of rich cream cheese and sweet Oreos in just 45 minutes, and you can personalize it for your fam by picking their favorite kind of sandwich cookie — classic, double stuffed, or even thins.

6 Instant Pot Chocolate Bundt Cake 365 Days Of Crock Pot If you'll be at home with the kiddos on V-Day, you'll want to try out this Instant Pot Chocolate Bundt Cake that can serve a crowd. Courtesy of 365 Days of Crock Pot, this cocoa powder filled concoction is covered in a decadent chocolate glaze to make a mouthwatering cake that will have everyone wanting seconds. Plus, it only takes twenty minutes of prep, so you can throw it together while your partner does the dishes from dinner.

7 Instant Pot Crème Brûlée The Big Apple Mama I can't think of many desserts more decadent than crème brûlée, and now you can bring that fancy energy home thanks to this irresistible recipe from The Big Apple Mama. Bonus? You can make this dessert keto-friendly if you have some more specific dietary needs. Just make sure you have a kitchen torch ($14, Amazon) to caramelize the sugar topping.