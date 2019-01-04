Now that the holiday season is behind us, it's easy to feel a little deflated. This morning I saw all the Christmas trees chucked to the curb, and now I'm in the throws of the post-holiday comedown. Fortunately, we still have Valentine's Day, the day of love, to look forward to. If you're wondering when Valentine's Day 2019 is, you'll be heartened to know that it's not too far away. We've still got one more holiday to get us through the long, cold slog of winter.

Valentine's Day falls on February 14 every year, but the day of the week in which it falls changes. This year, Valentine's Day will fall on a Thursday, pleasantly late in the week. A Thursday Valentine's Day means you can plan to celebrate that night, knowing it's almost the weekend, or you can plan on celebrating the next night, a Friday, when you can really let loose (time to start making reservations now!). It also means you can plan a weekend getaway, whether it's to the slopes or further afield, like to a Caribbean island. I don't know about you, but a quick romantic rendezvous to Bermuda or St. John sounds pretty darn good right about now.

Once you figure out where you'll celebrate Valentine's Day, then it's time to think about what special gift you'll be giving your partner. If you love to cook, you can treat your mate to a decadent Valentine's Day dinner, or you can get cozy in the kitchen together, making a meal you both love.

My husband and I love to give each other experiential gifts, like going to a restaurant for a tasting menu or going on an outdoor adventure. Last year, my guy surprised me with a zip-lining trip, something that I had joked would be fun from seeing one to many episodes of The Bachelor. It turned out to be to a great bonding experience and I realized that The Bachelor producers are really onto something. We actually did leave the rope course feeling like we had accomplished something together, as a team.

Mike_O/Shutterstock

Of course, giving a present or meaningful gift is never a bad idea. If you're a crafty person, you can go the DIY route and win points for personalization. Or if you want to keep it simple (and cheap), and write a love note in a card. There are some great Valentine's Day cards on Etsy that range from funny to heartfelt. There's also nothing wrong with taking a trip to sexy town and buying some special V-Day lingerie.

By far the most meaningful Valentine's Day I ever had was the one after my husband and I welcomed our first child into the world. There was something so special about celebrating how our two hearts had created another. So, if you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift for a new parent, there are some really fabulous gift options too.

Most importantly, remember on the day dedicated to love, that it's important to love yourself, too! Taking time for a little self-care and pampering is always a good idea.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.