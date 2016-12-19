8 Lubes That Are Safe For Pregnancy Sex

Pregnancy sex can be satisfying, but it may require a few tweaks to your regular routine. For instance, the warming lube that once boosted your libido now feels more like a sunburn on your privates. That's right: you may want to keep an eye out for lubes that are safe for pregnancy sex, because some lubricants may irritate your supersensitive vaginal area.

First, it’s helpful to choose between silicone or water-based lubricants, although this choice may come down to personal preference. “Whether or not to use water or silicone doesn't depend on pregnancy,” Dr. Becky K. Lynn, MD, tells Romper via email. “Water based should be used if you are using condoms, as silicone may disrupt the integrity of a condom.” It’s generally safe for pregnant people to use either silicone or water-based lubricant, however.

That said, some bodies do work better with water-based lube. “Since your vagina may be more sensitive when you are pregnant, it is best to use water-based lubricants because they are less likely to irritate your genitals,” Dr. Gillian Dean, Senior Medical Director for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, tells Romper via email.

What other ingredients should you take into consideration? “You should avoid water-based lubes that have glycerin, which is used to add flavor to the lubricants or create tingling or warming sensations, and those with fragrances because these can be irritating,” says Dr. Dean. “While spermicide can help prevent a pregnancy, it can also make it easier for you to develop a yeast infection or contract an STI, so pregnant people should avoid it.” Plus, spermicide is just unnecessary at this moment. Lastly, marijuana-based lubes should be avoided during pregnancy as well, explains Dr. Lynn. (Yes, weed lube is a thing, just one of many cannabis products for your vagina.)

With this in mind, tracking down a water-based lube that's free from parabens or fragrances can be pretty time-consuming. Who has time to read labels so closely? That's why this list is so handy: these lubes are all pretty pregnancy-friendly. (Of course, you know your own body best, so you may want to read the ingredients list for any potential allergens or irritants. If you're allergic to aloe or something, then by all means double-check the labels to be on the safe side.) Read on to find the lube that's perfect for your gestating body.

1. Passion Natural Water-Based Lubricant
Free from parabens, petrochemicals, and glycerin, this lube is a superstar. The Passion Lubes natural water-based lubricant offers great slip and easy clean-up as well.

2. Lulu Lube
The Lulu Lube natural water-based lube has a thick, long-lasting formula that's free from petrochemicals, glycerin, and parabens. The formula is also tasteless and has no smell.

4. Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant
The Almost Naked organic personal lubricant is a water-based lube that contains aloe vera and even seaweed components. The result is a nice-smelling lube that is pregnancy safe.

5. YES WB
YES WB is a water-based lube that's free from parabens and silicones. As a bonus, its formula is pH balanced to keep your vagina happy, and it's not sticky.