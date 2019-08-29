8 Old Wives' Tales About Breastfeeding That Are Totally True

I'm not saying don't give your baby a pacifier or bottle, but the old wives' tale that your baby could then refuse your breast is true. "Yes! Baby’s mouth is very impressionable in the early days and weeks. It doesn’t take much to reshape the oral cavity. Not to mention, babies have to use a totally different sucking mechanism on pacifiers and bottles than they do on the breast," David says. "Think about it — look at any bottle or pacifier — have you ever seen a breast that looked like that? Even the newer bottles that are supposedly 'more like mom's breast.' They may initially have that shape, but they don’t stretch and mold like mom's breast does when baby latches on. They actually cause baby to have to use a biting mechanism to move milk from them — guess what? Baby may start doing to you when they go back to breast. Ouch."

David also says that every bottle flows differently and much faster than a breast. "Babies often develop 'flow confusion' more so than 'nipple confusion.' They quickly get used to that fast flow and instant gratification instead of the slower, more delayed flow from the breast. It’s best if parents can wait at least a month before introducing artificial nipples, and be sure to use paced bottle feeding whenever they do so. I always advise my moms to have someone else introduce the bottle and for her to walk out of the room. Baby can smell mom from up to 20 feet away. And, you want baby associating mom with breastfeeding and someone else with bottle feeding when mom is away."