8 Preemie Car Seats Every Soon-To-Be Parent Should Consider

Pregnancy is a seemingly never-ending exercise in preparation. And while you hope and plan for the best, it's smart to prepare for scenarios that deviate from the regularly scheduled program. For example, how do you know which car seats are preemie friendly, easy-to-use, and safe? It's arguably the most important item you'll invest in as a new parent, so it's worth researching the best preemie car seats for your impending arrival, just in case.

When your baby's born premature, finding items that fit and suit their small size can be, well, difficult. While most car seats are safe for babies five pounds and up, there are others that accommodate preemies at around four pounds, so it's important to check the specifications on any car seat to ensure that your baby will be enjoying a safe, secure fit. If your small baby isn't nestled in correctly, the harness can't be in the position to protect your baby adequately, and basically, the whole system is null and void.

When it comes to babies and their safety, size matters, weight matters, and all the little details of a car seat that help or hinder the safety and security of baby's body matter. So with that in mind, here are some of the best preemie car seats that every soon-to-be parent should at least consider and familiarize themselves with. You might not need them, but if you do you'll at least know enough about them.