Having a baby is a great way to kick off the summer, and the reasons why June babies are badasses are sure to get you pumped, no matter when in the sunny month you're due. Yes, you'll be relieved not to have to go through the rest of the long, hot summer heavily pregnant, but there's more to it than that. Increasingly, according to TIME Magazine, science is showing that the season of your birth has long-term impacts on your health, and even on your personality. For instance, as Reader's Digest reported, June babies are statistically less likely to suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) — and strangely enough, more likely to be tall, perhaps because they're born into all that healthy sunshine.

June baby badasses are also more likely to throw amazing birthday parties that kick off the summer — a fact not based on science, but just on common sense. For some reason, I also associate June borns with Frappuccinos, glittering swimming pools, and a sunny disposition (actually, that one does have a basis in science, according to a European study on optimism, reported by CafeMom). And when it comes to astrology, June babies are killing it with some of the best personality traits in the zodiac. Happy birthday, baby Junes.

1 They Always Look On The Bright Side Giphy According to a survey study reported by CafeMom, summer-born babies (hello, June!) are natural optimists, while winter babies are more likely to have a pessimistic streak. As TIME Magazine explained, the scientific term for optimism is hyperthymia — a fancy word for a glass-half-full attitude — and summer babies are more likely to have that trait, though it's unclear exactly why. Light exposure? Vitamin D? Whatever the cause of the optimistic trend, I honestly can't think of a better birthday gift than this.

2 They Share A Birth Month With These A-Listers Giphy June is a month studded with the birthdays of some very A-list celebrities. According to Newsday, Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Kanye West, Kate Upton, Neil Patrick Harris, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Ariana Grande were all born in the idyllic month of June.

3 Their Birthstones Are Gorgeous Giphy According to the American Gem Society, lucky June babies get to choose from one of three gorgeous birthstones: pearl, alexandrite, or moonstone. Obviously, pearls are a girl's other best friend, but chamelonic alexandrite and shimmery moonstone will also take your breath away. I see some very badass jewelry in this baby's future.

4 They're Geminis Or Cancers Giphy OK, let's talk zodiac, where your June baby is totally winning. According to AstroStyle, babies born between May 21 and June 20 are Geminis, while babies born between June 21 and July 22 are Cancers. Good news: both signs rock. Geminis are the "most vibrant" astrological sign, wrote Astrostyle, and a Gemini baby has a stunning future of artistic and adventurous pursuit ahead. Meanwhile, a Cancer baby is the horoscope's "natural nurturer," explained Astrostyle, and absolutely sweet as pie. Whether your baby's born before or after June 21, they're already badasses as far as astrology's concerned.

5 Their Flower Is A Rose Giphy Actually, according to the The Old Farmer's Almanac, the month of June sports two fragrant birth flowers: the honeysuckle and the rose. Of course, a rose is most associated with passion, noted The Old Farmer's Almanac, but did you know that the honeysuckle represents everlasting love? If family members want to bring flowers for your June baby, ask for pretty bouquets of these.

6 You're Not Pregnant During The Summer Giphy I can't stress enough what a pain it is to be pregnant in summer — especially late summer. You know your baby's a badass when they're already thinking so considerately of you, and planning their grand entrance while there's still something like a breeze.

7 They're Big & Tall Giphy According to Reader's Digest, a study showed that babies born in summer have a higher birth weight, and are more likely to be tall. No hints about why, but maybe it has something to do with sunshine and vitamin D. Babies born in June (hey, there!) and July have the biggest advantage in terms of the height trend, reported Reader's Digest.