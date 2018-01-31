8 Super Bowl Recipes If You're An Eagles Fan To Help Get You Into The Game

In a few short days, all your Super Bowl 2018 dreams will come to fruition. Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere will be glued to their television sets to root for their favorite team and, of course, eat all the game day foods. And while the usual suspects are expected to make an appearance — pizza, nachos, chili, chips and dips — there are some Philly-specific Super Bowl recipes if you're an Eagles fan that'll make you feel like you're right there on the field and in the middle of all that action.

Now, I must make it perfectly clear that I'm not dissing basic Super Bowl dishes. It's common knowledge that they always have a place at the table (and in your mouth). I mean, everyone loves your uncle's 7-layer dip and your best friend's spicy wings. But if you're going to watch the big game, and the Eagles are your team, why not celebrate by offering a unique spin on your favorite dishes from Philadelphia? The City of Brotherly Love is famous for its gooey cheesesteaks, stout beers, perfectly crafted cream cheese, and handmade calzones, so I say indulge. On Super Bowl Sunday, you either go big or go home.

So if you bleed green, throw some of these delicious Eagles-inspired recipes on the table for a crowd-pleasing feast. Your guests don't have to love football to dig the recipes below.

Philly Cheesesteak Bites Courtesy of Love and Risotto You can't host, or attend, an Eagle's party without some twist on the classic Philly cheesesteak. Thanks to this incredibly easy recipe from Love and Risotto, the ultimate Eagles-esque appetizer has arrived in mini-sized morsels of deliciousness. Unlike the full-sized version, these are the perfect little treat to enjoy before halftime. Good luck packing up leftovers (because there won't be any).

Philly Cheesesteak Jalapenio Poppers Mark Shaw/Food Republic What do you get when you mix your love of cheesesteaks with the game day need for spicy poppers of some sort? This majestic creation by Food Republic, which will undoubtably satisfy both cheesesteak lovers and popper fans alike. Seriously, does it get any better?

Pizza Fries ETHAN CALABRESE/Delish Why hello, gorgeous. Pizza and french fries were made for each other, in my oh-so humble opinion. Sure, you can have them separately, but why do that to yourself when Delish.com has you covered? Get the party started with this Philly favorite and you'll never look at plain, old fries the sam way again.

Soft Pretzels Martha Stewart The standard Philly soft pretzel comes in a sorta stretched-out figure-eight shape. You can recreate your own with this simple Martha Stewart soft pretzel recipe. They should taste a little soft and doughy on the inside, with a crispiness to the outside and, as Philly does it, salted and topped with mustard.

Traditional Tomato Pie J. Kenji Lopez-Alt While not your traditional "pizza," this flat bread with tomato sauce is Philadelphia incarnate. It has no toppings, no cheese, and is supposed to be served at room temperature. In Philly, you'll likely find them in a bakery as opposed to a pizza place. Thanks to The Pizza Lab, you can give it a whirl to wow your Super Bowl party guests. And don't worry — a sprinkle of parmesan or Romano is perfectly acceptable.

Duck Confit Chicken Wings VARGABAR (VARGA)/Philly Style Mag It wing recipe sounds way more complicated than it actually is. It's basically standard wings on super-sized steroids and more than worth the three hour cook time. This wing recipe, as told by Philly Style Mag, is a coveted dish served at the Varga Bar in Philly and guaranteed to blow everyone's taste buds away.

Irish Potato Candy Lauren Volo/The Kitchn Despite its name, these little balls of delicious sunshine aren't the result of some age-old Irish tradition, but instead — you guessed it! — Philadelphia. I mean, they're not even potatoes. Talk about a mind trick. To get your game day off on the right foot, The Kitchn has your back. A platter of these coconut, cream cheese and cinnamon truffle-type treats will be a real crowd-pleaser. But beware: no one can eat just one.