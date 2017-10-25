8 Superhero Halloween Costumes For The Entire Family Because No One Messes With Your Clan

Halloween is just one of the few times of the year when you can get away with wearing just about anything your imagination can conjure. With the help of a little makeup and some creative accessories, you can go from everyday wife and mom to a crime fighting superhero who always swoops in and saves the day (wait, isn't that what you do on a daily basis?). Whether you're down with the Justice League or The Avengers, it's easy to find some pretty cool superhero Halloween costumes that are perfect for every member of your family.

From old favorites like Batman and Wonder Woman to newer heroes like The Incredibles and Katana, there are plenty of superhero costume ideas at your favorite costume shop that everyone in your family will love — you can even find a pretty cool super suit for your furry friends. And though your family already knows how awesome you are, and you don't need to put on a pair of bright colored tights and a mask to convince everyone else, any excuse is a good excuse to play dress up. And of course every super mom has to have some trusty sidekicks to help her get the job done, so you're going to have to get the rest of your family on your site to pull off a superhero theme. Lucky for you, superheroes never go out of style.

Even if you don't have super strength or fly around in an invisible jet, you can definitely look the part with one of these cool superhero costume ideas. And who knows, you may not have to beg your kids to clean their room if you may them think you can stop them in their tracks with your freeze breath.

1 Batgirl Giphy Batgirl is Gotham City Police Commissioner Gordon's daughter by day, and a crime-fighting superhero by night. There's no doubt Barbara Gordon is one tough cookie. You can get her look with this super sleek adult Batgirl costume ($60, Spirit Halloween). spirithalloween.com

2 Baby Jack Giphy partycity.com The youngest member of The Incredibles family, Jack is a super strong, shape-shifting baby with laser vision. This Halloween, let your littlest hero show the power of his cuteness in this adorable Baby Jack costume ($20, Party City).

3 Doctor Strange Giphy What's not to love about a time-traveling sorcerer who can manipulate forces of the universe? It's easy to transform yourself into the super surgeon with a Doctor Strange costume ($70, Spirit Halloween) spirithalloween.com

4 Wonder Woman Giphy partycity.com Whether your partial to the Lynda Carter or Gal Gadot version, there's no denying that Wonder Woman is one of the toughest superheroes of the bunch. You can get her look with this adult Wonder Woman costume ($50, Party City). The costume comes complete with the dress, headband, leg warmers, and gauntlets to give you all the superhero street cred you need to save the day.

5 Katana Giphy spirithalloween.com Katana is a fierce, sword-wielding crime fighter whose funky fashion sense makes her look great while she's fighting off evil villains. If your little girl likes the DC Superhero Girls, she'll love this Katana costume ($40, Spirit Halloween).

6 The Flash Giphy partycity.com When the rest of the family is getting ready for Halloween, you certainly can't forget to include your favorite four-legged friend. If your pup is wearing this Flash dog costume ($17, Party City) on a walk, it may be pretty hard to keep up.

7 Supergirl Giphy Amazon.com Whoever says girls can't be heroes has never met Superman's butt-kicking cousin. You'll feel like you have super strength as soon as you put on this outfit and cape ($48, Amazon.com).