8 Things Moms Who Homeschool Want Non-Homeschooling Moms To Know

More often than not, when we tell someone we're homeschooling our kids, they say something like, "I didn't know you were religious," or, "You don't look like homeschoolers."

What do homeschoolers look like, though? According to a survey conducted by the National Center for Education statistics, a reported 1,689,726 children were homeschooled in 2016. That is a lot of homeschooling families, and I can assure you they're not all the same.

Many non-homeschoolers think that homeschooling families are all white Christian fundamentalists. Yes, many homeschooling families are religious, and the majority of those religious families are Christian. However, an increasing number of homeschooling families are non-religious, atheist or secular families, or families whose religion doesn't play a part in their desire to homeschool. For example, we're Jewish, but our practice is pretty low-key, and most other Jewish families we know send their kids to public school with Hebrew school on the weekends, so for us it's not about religion.

Some families homeschool because their children have disabilities that make it difficult for them to attend a traditional school, ranging from learning differences, sensory impairments, or mobility impairments. While homeschooling may mean that your child doesn't have access to resources from the school district to support their learning, many districts support homeschoolers with special needs. Of course, districts vary widely in the resources they have available for students with disabilities.

Not all homeschooling families are white, either. More Black families are homeschooling, often (but not exclusively) to protect their children from racism in traditional schools. "As people of color, we see the urgency in learning how to prioritize an understanding of how to provide for ourselves and contribute to our communities without relying on someone to employ us, or to fund our school district, or to see value in our lives," says Akilah S. Richards, a Self-Directed Education activist and Black unschooling mom who hosts a weekly podcast about decolonizing education through unschooling. Homeschooling is on the rise among Asian households in the U.S. and in China, too And there are queer homeschooling families like ours, who don't want our kids subjected to rigid gender stereotypes and heterocentrist dogma in traditional classrooms.