Kate Middleton never had the chance to meet her mother-in-law. Of course she has met her stepmother-in-law, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall and I'm sure she's just lovely and everything. But she never had the opportunity to meet the woman who gave birth to her son and raised him until he was 15 years old, the legendary Princess Diana. As we all remember, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris, France in 1997 when her sons were just 15 and 12. But that doesn't mean her daughter-in-law has forgotten her. On the contrary, here are eight ways Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana through subtle fashion moments. Which I have a feeling the style icon would have truly appreciated.

Kate Middleton married Prince William, oldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in May 2011, 14 years after his mother died. Since then the couple have gone on to have three children; 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis. As a royal watcher it can be difficult to look at the couple's happy family and not feel it slightly tinged with sadness, thinking about all of the things Princess Diana is missing as her family continues to grow. But then, every once in a while, the Duchess of Cambridge will wear something that is a nod to her mother-in-law. And we can feel her presence all over again.

All About The Ring WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images When Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010, he did so with his mother's own famous engagement ring. Not only did the groom want to make sure his new bride had the chance to wear the most gorgeous blue sapphire ring ever, he also said at the time it was his own personal way to make sure his mother didn't miss out on his engagement. Middleton has worn the ring on many occasions since.

Casual Chic Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images While there are obviously ample opportunities for members of the royal family to dress up, I personally think Middleton most channels Princess Diana when she dresses down. In jeans and boots, a look her mother-in-law frequently donned when she was doing her favorite thing, hanging out with her sons.

The Lover's Knot Tiara WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton isn't much of a tiara-wearing duchess, definitely leaning more towards sundresses, jeans, and casual hair whenever she can. On her wedding day she wore a borrowed tiara from Queen Elizabeth, but when she wore a jeweled headpiece for a recent dinner with President Trump, she wore Princess Diana's famous Lover's Knot tiara. This was the tiara the late princess wore when she married Prince Charles in 1981, and it looked stunning on both women.

Lady In Blue Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana was a fan of tailored skirt suits as well as the color blue; fortunately when Middleton wants to pay homage to this element of Princess Di's style, she happens to look amazing in both.

Catch The Wedding Train WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Princess Diana married the future King of England in 1981, her dress was massive. But it was actually her long train that truly stole the show. It was a full 25 feet long, and while Kate Middleton's was a mere three meters long, it definitely hearkened back to Diana's regal dress. AP Archive on YouTube

Respectful Headwear Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Both royal women have had their fair share of official visits abroad, and they both brought style and grace to each visit. But when Middleton covered her hair during a 2012 visit to Kuala Lampur, it reminded royal fans of the time Princess Diana covered her own hair when hosting visiting dignitaries from Pakistan in 1992.

Cold Shoulder WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The one-shoulder look can be difficult to pull off, but Kate Middleton was definitely giving everyone Princess Diana vibes when she donned a one-shoulder dress for the BAFTAs earlier this month.